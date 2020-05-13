Deborah A. Gawryluk, age 62, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Marianna, FL.
Deborah was born on December 17, 1957 in Pensacola, FL to Max Jimmy Gawryluk and Inez Corine (Varnum) Gawryluk and had lived in Calhoun County for most of her life. She was truck driver by trade and enjoyed working with plants, dancing, she was very artistic and loved painting. Most of all she loved her family. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, uncles, Billy Gene and Norbert Varnum, grandparents, Verna and Alto Varnum.
Survivors include: Three sisters, Teresa Alexander and husband, Kirk of Morristown, TN, Sharon Baggett and husband, Terry of Altha, FL, Jerrine Tuschen of Mitchel, SD; Two aunts, Sible Dyar of Bristol, FL and Janie Pelt of Clarksville, FL; Several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11:00 am (CDT) until 2:00 pm (CDT) at the home of Sharon Baggett. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.