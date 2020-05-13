Garrett Wayne Starr of Clarksville passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 in Titusville, Florida.
Garrett was 20 years old born May 17, 1999 in Lake County, FL to Danny Starr and Bernita Starr.
Survivors include his mother, Bernita Starr and father, Danny Charles Starr; sisters: Dawn Starr of Blountstown, FL., Genny Starr of Altha, FL; brother, Tristan Vice of Titusville, FL; nieces: Kylee Hill and Peyton Hill of Altha, FL.
A memorial service will be held Thursday May 14, 2020 at 5:00p.m at Adams Funeral Home chapel in Blountstown. Memorialization will be by Cremation.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449.