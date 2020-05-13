Garrett Wayne Starr

Posted by
Administrator
in Obituaries
Wednesday, May 13. 2020
Comments (0)
Garrett Wayne Starr of Clarksville passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 in Titusville, Florida.

Garrett was 20 years old born May 17, 1999 in Lake County, FL to Danny Starr and Bernita Starr.
Survivors include his mother, Bernita Starr and father, Danny Charles Starr; sisters: Dawn Starr of Blountstown, FL., Genny Starr of Altha, FL; brother, Tristan Vice of Titusville, FL; nieces: Kylee Hill and Peyton Hill of Altha, FL.
A memorial service will be held Thursday May 14, 2020 at 5:00p.m at Adams Funeral Home chapel in Blountstown. Memorialization will be by Cremation.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 