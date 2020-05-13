LIBERTY COUNTY
May 3
Damien Alexander Houston - sale of methamphetamine
May 4
Nolan Kobe Pigott - organized scheme to defraud
May 6
Julie Christine Dunklin - (2) counts of sale of methamphetamine
Edward Vincent Keil - violation of probation, failure to appear, out of county warrant, possession of methamphetamine, obstruct without violence, trafficing in methamphetamine
Lisa Ann Vaughn - sale of methamephetamine
Billy Randall Pullam - violation of probation
May 7
Timothy Earl McCormick - possession of firearm/ammo by felon
Samule Jasper Harris - battery
Cathy Long - disorderly conduct, aggravated assault with intent to commit felony, battery
May 8
Lillian Susan Thurman - possession of paraphernalia
Cyerra Nakomis Peoples - fleeing or attempting to elude witgout lights/siren, drive while license suspended, 2nd offense.
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff's Log for 05/13/20
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)