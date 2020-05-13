Legals for 05-13-20
Wednesday, May 13. 2020
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1GNDS13S822508228
2002 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G8AJ52F64Z134572
2004 SATURN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on May 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1HGCM56487AO48991
2007 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1N4AL21EX8C189807
2008 NISSAN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
The Calhoun County School Board will receive sealed bids until 12:00 PM, CT, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, for the purchase of the following:
Milk Products (Low Fat 1% and Fat Free Unflavored, Fat Free Flavored- Chocolate and Strawberry) for use in the school cafeterias for the bid period of July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the Superintendent, 20859 Central Avenue East, RM-G20, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Each bidder submitting a bid must use bid forms, otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above stated date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST: Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board, 20859 Central Ave. E, Rm G20, Blountstown, FL 32424, until 12:00 p.m. CT, June 9, 2020.
There is a minimum bid of $1500.00 per bus.
There should be a bid on each individual item to be purchased.
BUS 54-1HVBBNDN6LH286636, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 56-1HVBBNDNXLH286638, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 57-1HVBBNKN7MH375622, 65 PASSENGER, 1991 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 61-1HVBBPLN7PH524187, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 62-1HVBBPLN5PH524186, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 64-1HVBBABNXSH605773, 65 PASSENGER, 1994 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 67-1T7HT3B29V1148226, 84 PASSENGER, 1996 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 68-1HVBBABN7VH472278, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 69-1HVBBABN9VH472279, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 76-1T7HT3B2721108612, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 77-1T7HT3B2921108613, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 79-1T88T3B22131122849, 83 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 80-1BABNB0A24F214807, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 81-1BABNB0A44F214808, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
Calhoun County School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board until 12:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, for the purchase of the following:
LP Gas for use in lunchrooms and schools of Calhoun County.
Gasoline and Diesel for use in the operation of public vehicles, school buses and school plants.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the School Superintendent, 20859 Central Ave. E., Rm. G-20, Blountstown, Florida. Bid forms must be used by each bidder submitting a bid. Otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time, even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman
Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
