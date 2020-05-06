James Henry Fields, Sr. of Blountstown, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home.
James was born in Blountstown March 5, 1938 to the late James Russell Fields and Lois McClellan Fields life ling resident of Calhoun County. He was a member of the Blountstown First United Methodist Church and was a retired electronic technician with Englehard Corp.
Survivors include his wife Linda Sue Bailey Fields; his son, Jim Fields and his wife Niki of Blountstown; two daughters, Amanda Pinkerton of Blountstown and Florence Martinez and her husband Gus of Marianna; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House 26345 Network Place Chicago, IL 60673-1263. Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449