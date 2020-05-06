Legals for 05-06-20
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, May 6. 2020
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6582
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE WINDOW REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Window Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes repairing all damaged windows at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources. Scope of work includes:
• Replace transom window
• Reglaze windows
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6577
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE WALL& DOOR REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Wall Repairs, Painting, Wood Panel Ceiling Repairs, & Door Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes repairing all damaged walls at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources.
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6572
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE ROOF REPLACEMENT
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Roof Replacement
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes removing and replacing the damaged slate shingle roof at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse with a new roof as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources. Scope of work includes:
• Demo of existing roof
• Replacement and repair of roof system
• All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is required to demonstrate experience installing the specified metal shingles.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6578
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORI
COURTHOUSE MASONRY REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Masonry Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes repairing all damaged masonry at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources.
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6583
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE HVAC REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
HVAC Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes replacing a damaged HVAC unit at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources. Scope of work includes:
• Replace damaged exterior 10-ton Trane HVAC unit with like-kind or similar. Specifications must meet or exceed that of existing.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6581
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Carpet Replacement
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes replacing all damaged carpet at the Calhoun County Historic Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources.
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6579
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE WOOD FLOOR REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Wood Floor Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes repairing all damaged wood floors at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources. Scope of work includes:
• Refinish damaged wood floors
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
County Road 287A SCRAP
This project will include drainage improvements and the widening and resurfacing of County Road 287A from County Road 287 to State Road 73.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. For questions, please contact Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or jford@dewberry.com. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2020-007 County Road 287A SCRAP”
Bids will be received until 1:00 PM (CST) on June 2 , 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on June 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS INC.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for installing field lighting at Sam Atkins Park located at 16387 NW Silas Green Road, Blountstown, Florida in Calhoun County. Materials will be provided by the County. Contractor shall furnish labor and equipment only for a turn key installation of lighting project per plans
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on June 2, 2020 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Please clearly label with name of company and “Bid for Installing Lighting at Sam Atkins Park”. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Commission Meeting at 2 PM CDT the same day.
Bid Packages
Installing Lighting at Sam Atkins Park*
*For bids over $200,000, Bid Bond Required. Payment & Performance Bonds required.
Bid Documents: Bid Documents are available by contacting the Chelsea Ranew, Grants Coordinator at cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking qualified builders who are interested in the construction of one (1) Pole Barn located at the Calhoun County Recycling Center, 17384 NW Magnolia Church Road, Altha, FL 32421. All interested parties should contact Mrs. Chelsea Ranew, Grants Coordinator at cranew@calhouncountygov.com for bid specs. Proposals must be received by 1 p.m. CST on June 2, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners regular Board Meeting at 2 p.m. CST the same day. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid. Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for field lighting at Sam Atkins Park located at 16387 NW Silas Green Road, Blountstown, Florida in Calhoun County. Vendor shall furnish materials only for Sam Atkins Park per plans and specs”
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on June 2, 2020 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Please clearly label with name of company and “Bid for Installing Lighting at Sam Atkins Park”. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Commission Meeting at 2 PM CDT the same day.
Bid Packages
Materials for Lighting at Sam Atkins Park*
*For bids over $200,000, Bid Bond Required. Payment & Performance Bonds required.
Bid Documents: Bid Documents are available by contacting the Chelsea Ranew, Grants Coordinator at cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL VOTER REGISTRATION INELIGIBILITY
The Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections, has received information that the persons listed below are potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor of Elections and removal of the registered voter’s name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office at 850-674-8568 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter, or request additional assistance if needed.
The Supervisor of Elections will make a determination no less than 30 days after this published notice and if removed will notify the voter of the determination and action taken.
Lorne N. Cain, 16288 SW Chipola St., Blountstown, FL 32424
Saprina A. Davis, 20808 NE Pine St., Blountstown, FL 32424
Phillip E. Hill Jr., 20227 NE Hentz Ave., Blountstown, FL 32424
William E. Skipper, 7172 SW CR 392, Youngstown, FL 32466
This notice published May 6, 2020
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections
20859 Central Ave., East, Rm. 117
Blountstown, FL 32424
(850) 674-8568
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on May 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
4F2YU0818KM32233
2001 MAZDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6582
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE WINDOW REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Window Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes repairing all damaged windows at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources. Scope of work includes:
• Replace transom window
• Reglaze windows
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6577
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE WALL& DOOR REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Wall Repairs, Painting, Wood Panel Ceiling Repairs, & Door Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes repairing all damaged walls at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources.
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6572
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE ROOF REPLACEMENT
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Roof Replacement
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes removing and replacing the damaged slate shingle roof at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse with a new roof as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources. Scope of work includes:
• Demo of existing roof
• Replacement and repair of roof system
• All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is required to demonstrate experience installing the specified metal shingles.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6578
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORI
COURTHOUSE MASONRY REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Masonry Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes repairing all damaged masonry at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources.
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6583
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE HVAC REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
HVAC Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes replacing a damaged HVAC unit at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources. Scope of work includes:
• Replace damaged exterior 10-ton Trane HVAC unit with like-kind or similar. Specifications must meet or exceed that of existing.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6581
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Carpet Replacement
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes replacing all damaged carpet at the Calhoun County Historic Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources.
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6579
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE WOOD FLOOR REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Wood Floor Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes repairing all damaged wood floors at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources. Scope of work includes:
• Refinish damaged wood floors
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, June 2 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
County Road 287A SCRAP
This project will include drainage improvements and the widening and resurfacing of County Road 287A from County Road 287 to State Road 73.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. For questions, please contact Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or jford@dewberry.com. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2020-007 County Road 287A SCRAP”
Bids will be received until 1:00 PM (CST) on June 2 , 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on June 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS INC.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for installing field lighting at Sam Atkins Park located at 16387 NW Silas Green Road, Blountstown, Florida in Calhoun County. Materials will be provided by the County. Contractor shall furnish labor and equipment only for a turn key installation of lighting project per plans
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on June 2, 2020 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Please clearly label with name of company and “Bid for Installing Lighting at Sam Atkins Park”. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Commission Meeting at 2 PM CDT the same day.
Bid Packages
Installing Lighting at Sam Atkins Park*
*For bids over $200,000, Bid Bond Required. Payment & Performance Bonds required.
Bid Documents: Bid Documents are available by contacting the Chelsea Ranew, Grants Coordinator at cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking qualified builders who are interested in the construction of one (1) Pole Barn located at the Calhoun County Recycling Center, 17384 NW Magnolia Church Road, Altha, FL 32421. All interested parties should contact Mrs. Chelsea Ranew, Grants Coordinator at cranew@calhouncountygov.com for bid specs. Proposals must be received by 1 p.m. CST on June 2, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners regular Board Meeting at 2 p.m. CST the same day. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid. Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for field lighting at Sam Atkins Park located at 16387 NW Silas Green Road, Blountstown, Florida in Calhoun County. Vendor shall furnish materials only for Sam Atkins Park per plans and specs”
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on June 2, 2020 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Please clearly label with name of company and “Bid for Installing Lighting at Sam Atkins Park”. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Commission Meeting at 2 PM CDT the same day.
Bid Packages
Materials for Lighting at Sam Atkins Park*
*For bids over $200,000, Bid Bond Required. Payment & Performance Bonds required.
Bid Documents: Bid Documents are available by contacting the Chelsea Ranew, Grants Coordinator at cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL VOTER REGISTRATION INELIGIBILITY
The Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections, has received information that the persons listed below are potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor of Elections and removal of the registered voter’s name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office at 850-674-8568 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter, or request additional assistance if needed.
The Supervisor of Elections will make a determination no less than 30 days after this published notice and if removed will notify the voter of the determination and action taken.
Lorne N. Cain, 16288 SW Chipola St., Blountstown, FL 32424
Saprina A. Davis, 20808 NE Pine St., Blountstown, FL 32424
Phillip E. Hill Jr., 20227 NE Hentz Ave., Blountstown, FL 32424
William E. Skipper, 7172 SW CR 392, Youngstown, FL 32466
This notice published May 6, 2020
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections
20859 Central Ave., East, Rm. 117
Blountstown, FL 32424
(850) 674-8568
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on May 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
4F2YU0818KM32233
2001 MAZDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)