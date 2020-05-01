River Valley Rehab has begun testing staff and residents for Coronavirus

In an effort to be proactive in protecting their residents and staff from the spread of the Coronavirus, River Valley Rehabilitation Center has begun testing all residents and staff for COVID-19.
While the facility currently has no positive cases of the virus in the rehabilitation center, the coronavirus has proven to be extraordinarily contagious, which is compounded by the fact that many people who have the virus have no symptoms or any idea that they have it.
River Valley believes their new strategy to begin testing now will be vital in continuing to keep the virus out of the center. “We continue to be diligent in our infection control processes, and are confident that we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our residents and staff through this pandemic,” River Valley said in a statement to The County Record.