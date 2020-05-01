BFD addition will add needed space

Made possible by a grant from the State Fire Marshal's Office, Senator Bill Montford and CFO Jimmy Patronis, construction is well underway and on schedule.
The 30 foot wide and 60 foot deep metal structure will nearly double the size of the current fire station and Chief Ben Hall says there is no wasted space here.
"We've spent weeks carefully planning each and every square inch. We will update gear and equipment storage as well as move some of our essential equipment from the existing area into the new part which will open up quite a bit of space in the existing station,” Hall noted.
This new addition is built with the future in mind. “Right now, we are very limited in the apparatus we can house, a longer or larger fire truck is completely out of the question. There just isn't room. We can barely close the doors now!"
Although Chief Hall is adamant that a new fire truck isn't anywhere in the plans, he says that down the road there won't be an issue with housing whatever our growing city will need in the future. "We are particularly proud of the work from our contractor, Riley-Palmer Construction, out of Tallahassee. They're doing all they can to utilize local vendors for supplies. They seem to be invested in the project and in the community," Chief Hall added.
While construction is scheduled to be completed in early August, staff anticipates moving in early summer.