Students celebrate Earth Day

This year marks the 50th anniversary of what is recognized as the planet’s largest civic event.
Earth Day began in 1970 and is credited with launching the modern environmental movement. Many Altha Public School teachers incorporated Earth Day activities into their curriculum and encouraged families to have fun with them during this time of learning at home. Teachers are continuing to implement required instruction from the state with the help from parents. Conservation of resources is important. Celebrating Earth Day, in April, was a perfect opportunity to teach students about this topic.