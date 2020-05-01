Mr. Joe D. Attaway, age 79, of Youngstown, FL passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Blountstown, FL.
Joe was born on July 7, 1940 in Clarksville, FL to Guy C. Attaway and Wyomia (Coxwell) Attaway and had lived in Calhoun and Bay Counties for most of his life. There is a lot that can be said about Joe “Pappy” Attaway. He was a man that loved his family. He was a good provider and a hard worker. He joined the army as a young man and eventually received a honorable discharge. After that, he followed in his father’s footsteps and started a career with the US Army Corp of Engineers. He started out as a deck hand. He then worked his way up to Chief Engineer on snag boats and eventually became Lock Master at multiple locks and dams. With a work ethic and perseverance that was beyond admirable, he finished his career as a Master of Unlimited Towing and Celestial Navigation. He loved his family very much and was a proud and sometimes a bit frazzled father of 5 devoted daughters. He made many sacrifices to make sure that his girls and his precious wife, Jackie, were always well provided for. During his life after retirement, he enjoyed fishing, which was always a love of his. He also immensely enjoyed Saturday morning flea market trips with his brother Charles and lifelong friend Jerry. Even though he had these hobbies that he enjoyed so much, the things that brought out that million watt smile at its very biggest and brightest were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include: Five daughters, Melanie Caron and husband, Mark of Panama City Beach, FL, Stacy Nolen and husband, Tim Hamilton, MS, Tammy Warren and husband, Steve of Blountstown, FL, Michele McDaniel of Panama City, FL, Kristi Attaway of Blountstown, FL; One brother, Charles Attaway and wife, Nell of Youngstown, FL; Three sisters, Moody Rhodes and husband, Lincoln of Washington, ME, Janice Cox and husband, Jimmy of Snead, FL, Wanda Castro and husband Ben of Sneaks, FL; Four granddaughters, Tiffany Alexander, Brittany Nolen, Whitney Warren, and McKenzie Terry; Six grandsons, Tyler Parrish, EJ Nolen, Joseph Warren, Kristian O’Neal, Dill McDaniel, and Brett Joseph Woodard; Thirteen great-grandchildren.
Also, we cannot forget his one and only son, Bo Diddly Derrol Attaway. He was the only four-legged child of the bunch! Each and every child, grandchild, and great-grand had a nickname that Pappy picked for them. He was a special man with the uncanny ability to make everyone around him feel special as well. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed. To know that he is in Heaven with his loving wife as well as his parents, Ma and Pa, is a comfort and such a blessing. Rest easy, our precious Pappy. That smile is surely big and bright enough now to light up the world. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Robert Dobson and Chris and Clay Cox officiating. Interment will follow in Poplar Head Cemetery in Clarksville, FL. The family will receive friends Friday, May 1, 2020 from 1:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 2:00 at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.