Mrs. Winifred L. Phillips, age 80, of Bristol, FL (Rock Bluff Community) passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.
Winifred was born on April 26, 1939 in Liberty County to Thomas Monroe Phillips and Ruth (Lashley) Phillips and had lived in Liberty County all of her life. She was a finance officer with over 40 years of service mainly working with the Liberty County School Board. Winifred loved her work and she truly loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Monroe Phillips and Ruth (Lashley) Phillips; husband James Aubra Phillips. She was a member of Bristol Church of God.
Survivors include, three sons, James Brennan Phillips and wife, Lori of Pace, FL; Aubra Shane Phillips and wife, Linda of Eastpoint, FL, Bret Lamar Phillips of Bristol, FL; one brother, Scott Preacher and wife, Patty of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, private family services will be held at the graveside at Rock Bluff Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of life for Mrs. Phillips will be held at a later date. The date and time will be determined by the family and announced by Peavy Funeral Home.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.