Sterling “Shot” McDaniel of Blountstown passed away Friday April 24, 2020 at Calhoun Liberty Hospital in Blountstown.
Sterling worked all of his life on different jobs and every one that knows him called him “shot”.
He is proceeded in death by his parents John B McDaniel and Doris Shuler.
Survivors include his wife, Betty McDaniel; daughters Bessie Piercy and her husband Raymond of Blountstown, Rebecca Summerlin and her boyfriend James Bevis of Telogia; sister Olivia Pitts and her husband Jake of Blountstown; step brother Jimmy Pumphrey and his wife Nancy of Crawfordville; two grandchildren Joseph Summerlin of Telogia, Angelica Summerlin of Telogia.
Funeral service were held Tuesday April 28, 2020 in Pine Memorial Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449.