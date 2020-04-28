Robert (Bob) Lee Flitcraft, 82, of Bristol, FL, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.
Born October 5, 1937, in Louisville, OH, he entered the United States Air Force in January, 1956. Bob retired at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL in February 1982 as a Chief Master Sergeant His tour of duties included three in Germany, one in Southeast Asia, and two at Scott Air Force Base, IL among many others. He was a member of the Air Force Association, the Air Force Sergeants Association, and William Hoover Lodge #770 in North Canton, OH.
Bob is survived by his wife, Charlotte Flitcraft; two sons, Scott Flitcraft (Lisa), and Todd Flitcraft (Melissa) of Panama City, FL; a daughter Diane Hooker (Arnold) of Loon Lake, WA; two step-children, Lisa Edenfield (Keith), and Reggie Green of Bristol, FL; one brother, Al Flitcraft of Port St Joe, FL; one sister, Judy Speakman (Dale) of Paris, OH; thirteen grandchildren, Skylar Bailey (Carrie), Candace Wynn (James), Cody Flitcraft (Mary Elizabeth), Kate Flitcraft, Ashlyn Allen (Ian), Jessica Flitcraft, Krysten Cotner, Mallory Flitcraft, Logan Flitcraft, Tylar Green, Tristan Green, Zac Flitcraft and Diane Flowers; nine great-grandchildren, Kylee Bailey, Cadance DePratter, Dillon Conlee, Kyson Bailey, Bowen Allen, Charlotte Grace Longo, Cannan Wynn, Justin and Trace Flowers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service, to honor and celebrate Bob’s life, will be held at 5:30 pm (ET), Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 12262 NW Freeman Road, Bristol, FL. This will be an outside service and the family is requesting that all who attend observe the CDC’s COVID-19 requirements.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449