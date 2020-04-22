Legals for 04-22-20
Wednesday, April 22. 2020
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Town of Altha will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Altha Water System Controls Improvements
This project will include furnishing all labor, materials, equipment and incidentals required to build and install custom PLC based control panels as shown on the drawings to automatically control the wells and high service pumps based on elevated tank level / system pressure over RF communications to replace the existing leased phone lines. The control panel shall be furnished complete with all remote sensors and devices as specified herein and/or shown on the drawings. Solid conductor control wiring shall not be allowed. Stranded copper control wires shall be terminated with crimp on insulated spade lugs when making terminations under screw type terminals which are not equipped with enclosed clamping terminating devices.
Plans and specifications will be emailed by Dewberry Engineer Inc. (To receive the plans and specifications or to ask questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or email at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 60 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Altha Water System Improvements”.
Bids will be received until 4:00 P.M. (CST), on April 29, 2020 at the Altha Town Hall located at 25586 N. Main St., Altha, Florida 32421, and will be opened and read aloud on April 29, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensingh registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida
Legal Notice
Advertisement Requesting for Proposals of Interest
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council (ARPC) is seeking proposals from qualified firms for the purpose of identifying a certified and licensed Housing Inspector who will assist the ARPC to provide professional services on an as-needed basis for the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program (HHRP) in Calhoun County, Florida. The most reasonable and qualified applicant will be selected to perform such services as an As-Needs Consultant for the services provided in the scope of work as well as any additional allocations that come through the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) program and Florida Housing Finance Corporation “Florida Housing.”
The intent is to recommend the awarded vendor as the Calhoun County “Housing Inspector” for future services related to the ARPC’s Hurricane Housing Recovery Program functions. An agreement will be executed between the selected inspector and Calhoun County for a twelve (12) month period. Calhoun County reserves the sole right to renew the Agreement for up to four (4) additional twelve (12) month periods.
Must be a Florida based firm with local, regional and state experience in housing inspector services and hold a current state or national certification in order to be eligible.
Please forward a letter of interest AND statement of qualifications, in addition to all required information posted below in a sealed envelope marked “ARPC RFP: HHRP HOME INSPECTOR” to: Apalachee Regional Planning Council, Attn: Kwentin Eastberg, 2507 Callaway Road, Suite 200, Tallahassee, FL, 32303. Responses must be received no later than 5:00PM (ET), Friday, April 3rd, 2020 to be considered. Applicants will be scored and notified of their standing within two (2) weeks of the deadline, negotiations will begin with the highest scoring applicant.
Bidder Submittal Requirements
Interested bidders for this procurement must provide one (1) original and two (2) copies of the following no later than 5:00PM on Friday, April 3rd, 2020:
1. A narrative that fully explains their knowledge and expertise in carrying out the professional services in the area of housing inspection and specifications. The narrative should include:
a. Evidence of at least five years of consulting service experience in:
i. Certified housing inspector services with the State of Florida;
ii. Specialized or technical expertise in connection with types or services to be provided and the complexity of the project;
iii. Performance within time frame for government and other clients including quality of work, timeliness and cost control;
b. Proposed software or technical assistance to be used;
c. Proof of insurability and license number;
d. Working knowledge of hurricane damage and recovery as it applies to housing
2. Complete Team Composition (attach resumes as needed)
a. Copy of proposed Home Inspector credentials as a Certified Home Inspector with the Florida Association of Building Inspectors (FABI), ASHI Certified Inspector (ACI) program, or otherwise recognized certification in the profession;
b. Copy of additional staffs’ credentials as a Certified Home Inspector with the Florida Association of Building Inspectors (FABI), ASHI Certified Inspector (ACI) program, or otherwise recognized certification in the profession
3. Cost estimate (per home) to complete the requirements required by the HHRP home inspection including; initial and final inspections, and all project close out documentation.
4. Provide three (3) professional letters of related project reference.
QUALIFICATIONS
The following are minimum credentials required by the successful bidder:
a. Must be a Florida based provider;
b. Five (5) years’ consulting service experience in certified home inspection;
c. Proof of insurability and license number;
d. Specialized or technical expertise in connection with types or services to be provided and complexity of the project;
e. Performance within time frame for government and other clients including quality of work, timeliness and cost control;
f.Experience conducting initial and final home inspections including photographs and documentation;
g. Experience creating initial rehabilitation specifications, addressing code items first;
h. Availability to conduct site visits to the property for initial and final inspections and provide photographs and additional documentation to ARPC staff;
i. Coordination of draws and/or pre-approved change orders as needed, with ARPC staff;
j. Provide proof of Certificate of Completion at project close-out;
k. Provide three (3) related project references.
Any question(s) regarding the proposals should be directed to KEastberg@thearpc.com. All questions must be received in writing. Please allow three (3) days to receive a response. This Letter of Request for Proposals and Interest is for future work and no specific project(s) are identified at this time and is contingent upon future funding. The ARPC reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2GDEG25K0P4508114
1993 GMC
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on May 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FALP42T85F186268
1995 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on May 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
5J6YH285X3L048528
2003 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF CASE NUMBER: 20-41-CA
NOTICE OF FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
To: CHRISTOPHER LAFOLLETTE AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY, WHICH WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT MARCH 26, 2020, AT 9272 NW CR 274 IN ALTHA, FLORIDA, CALHOUN COUNTY.
Said property is in the custody of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Any owner, entity, bona fide lienholder, or person in possession of the property when seized, has the right to contest the Petition for Forfeiture by filing a Response with the Circuit Court within twenty (20) days of the publication of this notice, with a copy of the Response sent to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Attention Kim Tanner, 16794 SE River Street, Blountstown, FL 32424. A Petition for Final Order of Forfeiture has been filed in the above styled cause.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
16794 SE River Street
Blountstown, FL 32424
(850) 674-9889
ktanner@calhounsheriff.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The City of Blountstown will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Metal Building for Well #2
This project will include the construction of a 12’ x 20’ enclosed steel building with a partition wall to roof and will be constructed on an existing concrete slab. Existing well and controls located on slab shall remain operational during construction.
For questions, please contact Trevor Burch at (850) 674-3300 or at tburch@dewberry.com. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $100.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Steel Building for Well #2”.
Formal questions shall be submitted to tburch@dewberry.com by close of business May 6, 2020. Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on May 12, 2020, at the Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, FL 32424 and will be read aloud immediately following.
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
There is no cost for plans and specifications for this project. Bid documents may be obtained via email at tburch@dewberry.com.
The City of Blountstown reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving SEALED BIDS, subject to the conditions contained herein, for repair to the 60 x 50 Airport Hangar.
All bids must be submitted as outlined in the bid specifications which may be obtained by contacting:
Kim Tanner
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
16794 SE River Street
Blountstown, Florida 32424
(850) 674-9889
ktanner@calhounsheriff.com
Completed bids must be received by 2:00 p.m. (CST) on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Bids will be opened and awarded at 3:00 pm on Monday May 11, 2020
at the
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Building
16794 SE River Street
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Bids will be scored and awarded as outlined in the bid documents.
Any person, affiliate, entity who has been placed on the convicted or discriminatory vendor list may not submit a bid to provide any good or services to a public entity.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, gender, religion, age, disability, marital status, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities in any bid whenever such rejection or waiver is in the best interest of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. EEO/AA
BID REQUIREMENTS
Airport Hanger 60x50 Metal
Project Location: 16701 NW Agri Park Road Altha, Florida 32421 DI #: 244528
GPS Coordinates: Latitude 30.49043, Longitude -85.11512 WO #: 34087
406 HMP Scope
Damage Description: During Hurricane Michael (Incident period 10/7/18 - 10/19/18) flying debris and hurricane force winds caused significant damage to the north side wall of the Calhoun Sheriff’s maintenance hangar facility.
Work to be Completed
A. Remove and Replace 1 each flood light
B. Remove and Replace 1,432 SF of metal panel siding
C. Repair one each electrical panel
D. Remove and Replace 1 each 1.5 ton air conditioner compressor
E. Remove and Replace 176 LF custom bent metal trim
F. Remove and Replace 75 SF of metal roofing
G. Remove and Replace 1 each 32” metal door slab
H. Remove and Replace 54 SF of ceiling drywall
I. Remove and Replace 252 SF of wall drywall
J. Remove and Replace 4 each metal structural columns
K. Remove and Replace 12 each steel wall girts
L. Remove and Replace 15 each steel roof perlins
M. Remove and Replace 360 SF fiberglass insulation
Hazard Mitigation: In order to prevent future damages from a similar event, the Applicant plans to strengthen the north side wall, making it more resistance to the physically bending inward and outward forces caused by the hurricane force winds. Mitigation will be achieved by adding 2 steel columns to brace the existing structure.
Mitigation cost elements provided by the Applicant are:
Add: 2 - 12 gauge square steel columns (10INx2.5INx16FT) with anchoring hardware
