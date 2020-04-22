Mrs. Betty J. Pitts, age 71, of Blountstown, FL (Abe Springs Community) passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 in Blountstown.
Betty was born on January 14, 1949 in Calhoun County to James Hires and Louise (Stewart) Hires and had lived in Calhoun County all of her life. She was secretary and office manager working at Dr. Edewaard’s Optometrist Eye Clinic in Blountstown for 35 years. She also volunteered at the Calhoun Liberty Ministry Center. Betty loved sewing, puzzle books, cooking, serving her church and helping people in her community. Betty truly loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Hires and Louise (Stewart) Hires; brother, Ricky Hires; aunt, Verna Holley and several aunts and uncles. Betty was a member of Abe Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Allen Pitts of Blountstown, FL; God daughter, Kayla Carnley and husband, Jeffery of Chipley, FL; brother, Billy Hires and wife, Patricia of Blountstown, FL; two God grandchildren, Rosa Waldron and Jarrett Carnley; aunt, Alice McCroan of Blountstown, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 3:00 (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Sandra Yates officiating. Interment will follow in Abe Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 1:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 3:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.