Andrew Jackson (Jack) Ayers, Jr. , age 68, of Altha, FL passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 in Blountstown.
Jack was born on November 3, 1951 in Astoria, Oregon to Andrew Jackson Ayers, Sr. and Barbara Jean (Chauncey) Ayers and had lived in Altha since 1974 coming from Tallahassee. He was a Civil Engineer with over 30 years of service with the State of Florida. Jack loved hot-rodding, corvettes, boating, rescuing injured squirrels and he truly loved all his family. Jack was also an accomplished musician as a guitarist and was a member of a few bands throughout his life. He appreciated all types of music and this interest was passed to ALL of his grandchildren. His oldest grandaughter Joanna is a singer and song writer and holds a degree in music composition from Bellhaven University. Christie, is also an accomplished pianist while Zack is a song writer while the others have a keen interest in music. Jack was very proud of their diverse musical taste and accomplishments. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Ayers of Altha, FL; one son, Drew Ayers and wife, Christine of Altha, FL; three brothers, Tommy Tillman and wife, Stephanie of Tampa, FL, Danny Tillman and wife, Patty of Los Angeles, CA, Doug Tillman and wife, Kathy of Tucson, AZ; one sister, Frances Watson of Bronson, FL; Six grandchildren, Joanna, Caleb, Zack, Josh, Christie and Abby; one special great aunt, Mary Alice.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ed Masterson officiating. Interment followed in Macedonia Cemetery near Altha, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.