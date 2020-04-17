Fifth case of COVID-19 reported in Calhoun

Two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Calhoun County as of the 10:30 a.m update on April 10, 2020.
The fourth confirmed case in Calhoun County was confirmed on Wednesday, April 8. The person ill with the virus is a 20-year-old male who was in contact of a confirmed case.
The fifth case confirmed Friday ill with the virus is a 47-year-old female. This is not travel related. This brings Calhoun County’s total COVID-19 cases to 5. The age ranges for the cases in the county are from 20 to 88 years-old and all are residents of Blountstown.
There have been 63 tests conducted in Calhoun County with 5 testing positive and 58 negative.
There are 17,531 total cases in Florida, 390 deaths and 2360 hospital admissions.
The COVID-19 case number is expected to change daily due to the return of results from ongoing testing. Healthcare providers in Calhoun County, Florida are collaborating to make testing available to those whom testing is indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Please visit the Department's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19
. This remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department's dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov
. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. DOH-Calhoun and Liberty is also operating a call center in house and may be reached at 850-674-5645 or 850-643-2415. Please press 1 from the automated menu. The local call center is available from 7:30a.m.-4:00p.m, Monday-Friday.
In addition, please visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/all-county-locations.html
to locate and obtain contact information for your local CHD.
The CDC also has a website with information related to COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
.