Two cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in Liberty County

Bristol, Florida - Liberty County received confirmation of an additional case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The person ill with the virus is a 29-year-old male and is a resident of Hosford. This is a contact of a confirmed case. This brings Liberty County’s total COVID-19 cases to 2.
Liberty County’s first case was reported Friday, a 56-year-old male who is a contact of a cocnfirmed case in a neighboring county. Liberty County was the only county in Florida without a positive test until this confirmation.
The Florida Department of Health in Liberty County (DOH-Liberty) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
A total of 28 tests have been processed for Liberty County from private and public labs with 26 negative results with a seven-percent positive rate.
Help flatten the curve
The Stay Home Order is in effect until at least April 30th. Please stay at home except for essential needs to slow the spread of COVID-19, save lives, and flatten the curve. When you go out for essential needs—to get supplies or to go to an essential job—you should wear a face covering and stay at least six feet away from other people. For more on the CDC guidelines on stopping the spread of COVID-19 visit: bit.ly/2xhjwD3
For more information on COVID-19.
Please visit the Department's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19
. This remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department's dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov
. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. DOH-Liberty is also operating a call center in house and may be reached at 850-643-2415. Please press 1 from the automated menu. The local call center is available from 8:30a.m.-5:00p.m, Monday-Friday.
In addition, please visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/all-county-locations.html
to locate and obtain contact information for your local CHD.
The CDC also has a website with information related to COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
.