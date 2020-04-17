Five more candidates file to run for County positions

The 2020 Calhoun County Election ballot continues to grow with five more candidates filing their letters of intent to seek office.
Incumbent Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel (DEM) recently filed and will seek another term of office. Adam Terry (DEM) has also filed to run for Sheriff.
Incumbent School Superintendent Darryl Taylor, Jr., filed his paperwork to seek another term.
Jordan Blake Norris (NPA) has filed to run for County Commissioner Dist. 5.
Incumbent Kenneth Speights (NP) has filed his intent to run for another term as School Board member in Dist. 4.
Incumbent Dist. 1 County Commissioner Danny Ray Wise (DEM) has also filed to run for another term.
Supervisor of Elections Sharon Chason would like to remind voters to visit www.votecalhoun.com
for a complete list of candidates and other valuable election information.