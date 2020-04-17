CALHOUN COUNTY
March 25
Sontavius Peterson (3) counts of selling drugs within 1000 feet of worship or business, schedule III or over
March 26
Becky Owens - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naracotic equipment, nonmoving violation, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense
March 27
Joseph Littleton Bramblett - possess of weapon by convicted felon firearm or conceal weapon
Brion Alexander Hall - VOP
Sheriff's Log for 04/01/20
