Sheriff's Log for 04/01/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
March 25
Sontavius Peterson (3) counts of selling drugs within 1000 feet of worship or business, schedule III or over
March 26
Becky Owens - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naracotic equipment, nonmoving violation, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense
March 27
Joseph Littleton Bramblett - possess of weapon by convicted felon firearm or conceal weapon
Brion Alexander Hall - VOP

Christopher LaFollette - Drugs-traffic/flunitrazepam 4 grams to under 30 kilograms, possession of weapon by convicted felon, weapon offense/engage in criminal offense with weapon subsquent offense, sale of stolen property via internet 300 dollars more, sale of stole property via internbet 300 dollars more, narcotic equipment-possess/manufacture deliver, (2) counts of drugs-sell/other schedule III or IV, narcotic equipment-possess/naracotic equipment-possess and or use
Roger Dale McClellan - battery on person 65 years of age or older
Dana Pettit - possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of narcotic equipment
James Paul Tucker - possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of narcoticequipment, driving while license suspended, habitual offended, traffic violation, failure to register motor vehicle
March 29
Lisa Stotz - battery
