Legals for 04-15-20

Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on April 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JN1CA31D9YT532163
2000 NISSAN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on May 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1B3BD1FB7BN603109
2011 DODGE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1C3CCCAB0FN744350
2015 CHRYSLER
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on April 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
L5YACBP3J1106624
2018 ZHNG
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Town of Altha will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Legal Notice
Altha Water System Controls Improvements
This project will include furnishing all labor, materials, equipment and incidentals required to build and install custom PLC based control panels as shown on the drawings to automatically control the wells and high service pumps based on elevated tank level / system pressure over RF communications to replace the existing leased phone lines. The control panel shall be furnished complete with all remote sensors and devices as specified herein and/or shown on the drawings. Solid conductor control wiring shall not be allowed. Stranded copper control wires shall be terminated with crimp on insulated spade lugs when making terminations under screw type terminals which are not equipped with enclosed clamping terminating devices.
Plans and specifications will be emailed by Dewberry Engineer Inc. (To receive the plans and specifications or to ask questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or email at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 60 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Altha Water System Improvements”.
Bids will be received until 4:00 P.M. (CST), on April 29, 2020 at the Altha Town Hall located at 25586 N. Main St., Altha, Florida 32421, and will be opened and read aloud on April 29, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensingh registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida