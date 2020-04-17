Legals for 04-08-20
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
AMENDED POLICIES
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend this policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 7 – BUSINESS SERVICES
Amend Policy:
7.70 Purchasing and Bidding
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO.19000134CAAXMX
FIRST GUARANTY MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
GREGORY W. NEWSOME A/K/A GREGORY NEWSOME A/K/A GEORGE W. NEWSOME A/K/A GEORGE NEWSOME
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated MARCH 10, 2020 and entered in 19000134CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation is the Plaintiff, GREGORY W NEWSOME A/K/A GEORGE NEWSOME A/K/A GEORGE W. NEWSOME A/K/A GEORGE NEWSOME (are the Defendant(s). Carla Hand, as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at on the Front Steps 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, at 11:00 AM, on April 30, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF CALHOUN COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA TO WIT:
COMMENCE AT A 1`/2 INCH IRON PIPE MARKING THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF NE LUKE HOLLAND ROAD AND THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 323.76 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE DEPARTING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A BEARING OF SOUTH 08 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST; 310.46 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 11 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST, 338.84 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST, 353.40 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST, 638.62 FEET TO A POINT OF AFORESAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 328.46 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 4.585 ACRES, MORE OR LESS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 16811 NE LUKE HOLLAND RD., ALTHA, FL 32421
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 23rd day of March, 2020
Carla A. Hand
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers
As Deputy Clerk
IMPORTANT
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
Legal Notice
**OFICIAL**
AVISO DE ELECCIONES GENERALES
Yo, Laurel M. Lee, Secretaria de Estado del estado de la Florida, por la presente notifico las ELECCIONES GENERALES en el Condado de CALHOUN, estado de la Florida, tendrán lugar el día tres de NOVIEMBRE de 2020 (d.C.) para cubrir los siguientes cargos:
Representante ante el Congreso: 2º Distrito
Fiscal de Estado: 14º Circuito Judicial
Abogado de oficio: 14º Circuito Judicial
Senador estatal: 3º Distrito
Representante estatal: 7º Distrito
Juez de Circuito, Decimocuarto Circuito Judicial: Grupos 7, 9 y 10
Distrito de conservación de suelos y agua de Chipola River: Grupos 1, 2, 3, 4 y 5
Secretario e interventor del Tribunal de Circuito
Alguacil
Tasador de muebles
Recaudador de impuestos
Superintendente de escuelas
Supervisor electoral
Junta Escolar del distrito: Distritos 1 y 4
Comisionado del condado: Distritos 1, 3 y 5
Legal Notice
**OFFICIAL**
N O T I C E O F G E N E R A L E L E C T I O N
I, Laurel M. Lee, Secretary of State of the State of Florida, do hereby give notice that a GENERAL ELECTION will be held in CALHOUN County, State of Florida, on the Third Day of NOVEMBER, 2020, A.D., to fill the following offices:
Representative in Congress: District 2
State Attorney: Judicial Circuit 14
Public Defender: Judicial Circuit 14
State Senator: District 3
State Representative: District 7
Circuit Judge, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit: Groups 7, 9 and 10
Chipola River Soil and Water Conservation District: Groups 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller
Sheriff
Property Appraiser
Tax Collector
Superintendent of Schools
Supervisor of Elections
School Board: Districts 1 and 4
County Commissioner: Districts 1, 3 and 5
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on April 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
3GNEC16T71G127529
2001 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
