Judy Lynn McClellan, age 48, of Grand Ridge, Florida passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in Louisiana.
Judy was born in Polk County, FL on September 7, 1971 to Franklin O’Berry and Dorothy Evelyn (Newman) O’Berry and had lived in Grand Ridge for the past several years. She had worked as a CNA for a number of years. She enjoyed crafting, fishing, animals, the outdoors and truly loved her family. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Dorothy O’Berry; son, Matthew Lindig; brother, George Jones; aunt, Addie Lawrence.
Survivors include, One son, Wyatt Thurman and wife, Shaylon of Blountstown, FL; One daughter, Courtney Beauchamp and husband, Justin of Grand Ridge, FL; Two sisters, Mary Jones and husband, Wesley of Branford, FL, Debbie Nichols of Marianna, FL; Three grandchildren, Chyenne Beauchamp, Aiden Beauchamp and Emberlyn Beauchamp.
Private funeral services will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery in Grand Ridge, FL with Reverend Arthur Wood officiating. Interment will follow.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 85-674-2266.