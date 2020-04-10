Sale of Meth lands suspect in jail, Suspect caught in Liberty County by NSMDTF

On April 4, the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force (NSMDTF) arrested Donny “Pete” Tucker for the sale of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).
Tucker’s arrest came as a result of Operation “Crushed Ice”, an investigation that concluded in late February. Tucker was located in Liberty County where he fled after learning that the NSMDTF had made attempts to make contact with him in Calhoun County. NSMDTF Investigators and Liberty County Deputies surrounded the residence Tucker was currently residing at. Tucker was then taken into custody without incident and transported to the Liberty County Jail for booking on an out of county Warrant.