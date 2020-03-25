Health Department reports still no COVID-19 cases in Calhoun or Liberty

Blountstown— To keep Florida residents and visitors safe, informed and aware about the status of the virus, The Florida Department of Health has launched a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated twice daily. Currently, there are no positive cases in Calhoun or Liberty County. Data in released reports are provisional and subject to change.
Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.
Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories are running tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners. Testing and reporting times vary among commercial and DOH laboratories. Demographic information may be updated during investigations. These twice daily reports reflect the state’s efforts to accurately and transparently share information.
Please visit floridahealth.gov/COVID19
to obtain the most recent information including state test results pending, the number of negative test results and positive cases of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has launched a Coronavirus Self-Checker tool as a guide to help residents make decisions and seek appropriate medical care., please visit the CDC COVID-19 website to access this tool. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov
.
