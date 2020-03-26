City Hall closes lobby; divide work crews as a preventive measure

The City of Blountstown is currently taking all precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of germs in the face of the Coronavirus-19 Pandemic that is gripping our nation.
In order to help reduce the risks, City Hall offices have temporarily been closed, according to City Manager Traci Hall.
“For customers needing to pay bills to the City, they can use our drive thru, drop box or pay by phone. Customers who need assistance paying their bill should check with Community Action or the Ministry Center,” Hall stated.
“The City has divided our Public Works department into two teams with each team working a week at the time to ensure continuity of service to our customers in an effort to reduce a potential work related exposure to the entire department,” Hall added.
The Blountstown City Council will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances to make decision in real time to both help the citizens and to maintain essential functions during this time of crisis,” Hall concluded.