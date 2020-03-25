Allen A. Sumner, age 87 of Ashford, left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father and other loved ones on Wednesday, March 18th, at a local hospital.
Graveside visitation and services were held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating was Bro. Mike Shirah and Bro. Dennis Singletary. Allen was born in Abe Springs, Florida, and lived there until he joined the Navy. He said he was tired of plowing behind a mule and knew there was more to life than that. Allen was a United States Navy Korean War veteran. He was a maintenance mechanic at Great Southern Paper Company/Georgia Pacific where he worked for over 29 years. Allen loved his church family where he served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, choir member, along with various other positions. He enjoyed gardening and was generous in sharing the bounty with family and friends. He had been a die-hard Florida Gator fan since 1942. Allen was the kindest, generous, most loving Dad, granddaddy, Pop, Pop-Pop to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He never met a stranger and has left a huge hole in our hearts. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.
Allen was predeceased by his first wife, Doris, his parents, James and Mary Ann Sumner, daughter-in-law, Katrina. He was the last surviving in his family of his 19 siblings and half-siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah, his children, Frank (Jackie) Sumner, Marilyn (Bo) Weed, Darrell (Mary) Sumner, David Sumner, and Connie (Heath) Croom. Step-Children: Angela (Graham) Frierson, Steve Love (Lalani), and Mike Love. Sixteen grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and fourteen step-great grandchildren. Brothers-in-law: John (Violet) Mayo, Cecil (Faye) Mayo, and Jo Sumner. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Pallbearers will be Allen's sons-in-law and grandsons-in-law: Heath Croom, Steve Love, Bryce Donaldson, CW Bell, Paul Strickland, and Austin Welk. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen's Men III Sunday School class from Bluff Springs.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity.
Daddy is more alive than he has ever been and enjoying more than we can ever imagine. Save us a place at the table.