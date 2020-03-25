Maria Del Carmen Hamm, age 67, of Blountstown, FL passed away early Saturday morning March 21, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.
Carmen was born on July 11, 1952 in EL Paso, TX to German Grado and Sarah Grado and had lived in Calhoun County for most of her life. She graduated from Nursing School and worked as a LPN for 51 years. She worked with the Youth Academy in Bristol and Home Health for most of her career. Carmen was an active member of her church, Abe Springs Pentecostal. She loved to fellowship and worship with her church family, spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing her saxophone, and fishing when she had the opportunity.
Survivors include her mother, Sarah S. Grado of El Paso, Texas; two sons, David Hamm and his wife, Barbara of Bristol, FL, John Hamm and partner, Lou Testa of Hillsboro Beach, FL; one daughter, April Rister of Blountstown, FL; four sisters, Lupe, Terri, Mary and Connie; four grandchildren, Elena, David, Kelsey, and Sarah; fourteen nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Morris officiating. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 7:00 pm (CDT) until 9:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Contributions may be made to Abe Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church, 12579 SE County Road 275, Blountstown, FL 32424.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.