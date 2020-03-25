Sheriff's Log for 03/25/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
March 16
Stephen Lee Bair - aggravated assault, violation of probation, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Arthur Clay - damage property over 200 dollars under 1000 dollars, neglect child without great harm
Taurice Juliet Edwards - assault/intent threat to do violence, probation violation
James Fisher Yenerall - (2 counts) of larc/grand of firearm
March 17
Karly Kristine Grice - marijuana sell withint 100- ft of school/child care facility
Albert Johnson Jr., violation of probation
Stephan Jones - marijuana sell withint 100- ft of school/child care facility
March 18
Kylie Bush - failure to appear
Darrell Eugene Summerlin - battery
Deveonte Lakell Taylor - out of county warrant
March 19
Andrew Jerome Davis - failure to appear
Travis Lee DeLoach - criminal registration
Jason Whitfield - (2) counts of grand theft 10k or more less than 20k
March 20
Danny Odell Carnley - criminal registration
Nicholas James Martin - (5) counts of sexual assault/by custodian sexual battery victim 12 years of age under 18 years of age
