Legals for 03-25-20

Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-CP-09
In Re: The Estate of
JESSIE MAE PRICE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JESSIE MAE PRICE, deceased, File Number 20-CP-09, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 18,2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Jackson Summers Michael K. Buie
Attorney for Petitioner 5209 Comfort Court
Fla. Bar No.: 100045 St. Augustine, FL. 32092
12708 Pea Ridge Road
Bristol, FL. 32321
(850) 643-2030 (phone)
(850) 643-2031 (fax)
djsummers.law@gmail.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF TH
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN
COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019CA000028
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MARY L. PITTS DEASON A/K/A MARY LEA DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 27, 2019 and entered in 2019CA000028 of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and MARY L. PITTS DEASON A/K/A MARY LEA DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON; UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS 11 NKA AURELIA (ANN) HENRY (are the Defendant(s). Carla Hand, as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at on the Front Steps 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, at 11:00 AM, on April 9, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
PARCEL NO. I
BEGIN AT THE SE. CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST, THENCE RUN WEST 470 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 400 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 270 FEET, TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73, A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 270 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PARCEL NO. II
BEGIN AT THE SE. CORNER OF NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH RANGE 10 WEST, THENCE RUN NORTH 400 FEET, THENCE WEST 470 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 400 FEET, THENCE WEST 270 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF SR 73-S, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF SR 73-S, A DISTANCE OF 543.60 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF LANDS OWNED BY KENNETH A. KEEL AND WIFE, POLLY A. KEEL, AS PER DEED RECORDED IN O.R. BOOK 143, PAGE 185, THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST 403.78 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREE 03 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST FOR 210 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST TO THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, THENCE RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT
BEGIN AT A CONCRETE MONUMENT MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 24 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 400.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 42 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 738.48 FEET TO THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 73 (100 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 34 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 186.85 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 486.90 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 250.75 FEET; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 559.59 FEET TO THE AFORESAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 34 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 224.47 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVE TO THE RIGHT; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE AND SAID CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 5779.67 FEET THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 14 SECONDS FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 318.16 FEET (THE CHORD OF SAID ARC BEING SOUTH 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 318.12 FEET) TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGE 26-28 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY; THENCE ALONG THE LINE OF SAID LANDS AS FOLLOWS: THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 404.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 349 AT PAGES 200-202; THENCE LEAVING THE LINES OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGES 26-28 RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 404.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 349 AT PAGES 200-202; THENCE LEAVING THE LINES OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGES 26-28 RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE AFORESAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 14; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 753.60 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 14917 SW STATE ROAD 73, CLARKSVILLE, FL 32430
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this March 12, 2020
Carla A. Hand
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers
As Deputy Clerk
IMPORTANT
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
Dated this March 12, 2020
CARLA A. HAND
CLERK OF COURT
By Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
AMENDED POLICIES
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend this policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 7 – BUSINESS SERVICES
Amend Policy:
7.70 Purchasing and Bidding
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FRIDAY, MARCH 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Joannie Craig - Unit 7S
Regina Pickron - Units 5 & 22S
Brian McClaine - Unit 16N
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO:2020-10-PR
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
KATHRYN M. TUCKER
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the ESTATE OF Kathryn M. Tucker deceased, whose date of death was February 17, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for CALHOUN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida, 32424. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is March 11, 2020.
Personal Representative:
J. Kendrick Tucker and
T. Michael Tucker
Attorney for Personal Representative:
J. Kendrick Tucker
Emil Address:
ktuck1720@comcast.net
Florida Bar No. 129857
3823 E. Millers Bridge Rd.
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Telephone: 850-251-2677
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 19000114CAAXMX
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
CHARLENE R. CLARK; UNKNOW SPOUSE OF CHARLENE R. CLARK; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; JERRY GUILFORD; JOE WEBB
Defendants
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on March 4, 2020, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
LOT 12, AND THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF LOT 13 BLOCK “A”, BOYD CENTER, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, IN THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
a/k/a 16065 SE Boyd St., Blountstown, Fl 32424-2531
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, on April 23, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM CT.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
DATED this 4th day of March, 2020.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 310-foot Self-support Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is NW County Road 12, Bristol, Liberty County, FL 32321, Lat: 30-21-23.311, Long: -84-58-55.084. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1158696.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Yvelande Raymond, y.raymond@trileaf.com, 1051 Winderley Place, Suite 201, Maitland, FL 32701.
Legal Notice
March 20, 2020
Advertisement Requesting for Proposals of Interest
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council (ARPC) is seeking proposals from qualified firms for the purpose of identifying a certified and licensed Housing Inspector who will assist the ARPC to provide professional services on an as-needed basis for the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program (HHRP) in Calhoun County, Florida. The most reasonable and qualified applicant will be selected to perform such services as an As-Needs Consultant for the services provided in the scope of work as well as any additional allocations that come through the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) program and Florida Housing Finance Corporation “Florida Housing.”
The intent is to recommend the awarded vendor as the Calhoun County “Housing Inspector” for future services related to the ARPC’s Hurricane Housing Recovery Program functions. An agreement will be executed between the selected inspector and Calhoun County for a twelve (12) month period. Calhoun County reserves the sole right to renew the Agreement for up to four (4) additional twelve (12) month periods.
Must be a Florida based firm with local, regional and state experience in housing inspector services and hold a current state or national certification in order to be eligible.
Please forward a letter of interest AND statement of qualifications, in addition to all required information posted below in a sealed envelope marked “ARPC RFP: HHRP HOME INSPECTOR” to: Apalachee Regional Planning Council, Attn: Kwentin Eastberg, 2507 Callaway Road, Suite 200, Tallahassee, FL, 32303. Responses must be received no later than 5:00PM (ET), Friday, April 3rd, 2020 to be considered. Applicants will be scored and notified of their standing within two (2) weeks of the deadline, negotiations will begin with the highest scoring applicant.
Bidder Submittal Requirements
Interested bidders for this procurement must provide one (1) original and two (2) copies of the following no later than 5:00PM on Friday, April 3rd, 2020:
1. A narrative that fully explains their knowledge and expertise in carrying out the professional services in the area of housing inspection and specifications. The narrative should include:
a. Evidence of at least five years of consulting service experience in:
i. Certified housing inspector services with the State of Florida;
ii. Specialized or technical expertise in connection with types or services to be provided and the complexity of the project;
iii. Performance within time frame for government and other clients including quality of work, timeliness and cost control;
b. Proposed software or technical assistance to be used;
c. Proof of insurability and license number;
d. Working knowledge of hurricane damage and recovery as it applies to housing
2. Complete Team Composition (attach resumes as needed)
a. Copy of proposed Home Inspector credentials as a Certified Home Inspector with the Florida Association of Building Inspectors (FABI), ASHI Certified Inspector (ACI) program, or otherwise recognized certification in the profession;
b. Copy of additional staffs’ credentials as a Certified Home Inspector with the Florida Association of Building Inspectors (FABI), ASHI Certified Inspector (ACI) program, or otherwise recognized certification in the profession
3. Cost estimate (per home) to complete the requirements required by the HHRP home inspection including; initial and final inspections, and all project close out documentation.
4. Provide three (3) professional letters of related project reference.
QUALIFICATIONS
The following are minimum credentials required by the successful bidder:
a. Must be a Florida based provider;
b. Five (5) years’ consulting service experience in certified home inspection;
c. Proof of insurability and license number;
d. Specialized or technical expertise in connection with types or services to be provided and complexity of the project;
e. Performance within time frame for government and other clients including quality of work, timeliness and cost control;
f. Experience conducting initial and final home inspections including photographs and documentation;
g. Experience creating initial rehabilitation specifications, addressing code items first;
h. Availability to conduct site visits to the property for initial and final inspections and provide photographs and additional documentation to ARPC staff;
i. Coordination of draws and/or pre-approved change orders as needed, with ARPC staff;
j. Provide proof of Certificate of Completion at project close-out;
k. Provide three (3) related project references.
Any question(s) regarding the proposals should be directed to KEastberg@thearpc.com. All questions must be received in writing. Please allow three (3) days to receive a response. This Letter of Request for Proposals and Interest is for future work and no specific project(s) are identified at this time and is contingent upon future funding. The ARPC reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on April 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
187FL26XNS621898
1992 DODGE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on April 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JN1CV6AR6AM461599
2010 INFINITI
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on April 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
KNAGG4A83A5435425
2010 KIA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on April 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
3FAHPOHASCR260822
2012 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2019-CP-43
In Re: The Estate of
BARBARA L. MALGERI
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BARBARA L. MALGERI, deceased, File Number 19-CP-43, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 25, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Jackson Summers Tom Saidak
Florida Bar No. 100045 795 Camina Escuela
P. O. Box 56 San Jose, CA 95129_____
Bristol, FL. 32321
Telephone (850)643-2030
Fax: (850)643-2031
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
