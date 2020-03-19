Altha School receives donation from Blountstown Woman’s Club

Posted by
Administrator
in from Altha Public School...
Thursday, March 19. 2020
Comments (0)
Altha School would like to thank the Blountstown Woman's Club for their donation to our Accelerated Reading Program.

They recently presented a $100 check to Altha School's Principal, Mrs. Sue Price. We are very appreciative of the generous donation.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 