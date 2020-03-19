As the number of COVID-19 cases increase in Florida, residents are urged to follow CDC guidance on preventative measures including hand-washing and social distancing. People who are at higher risk, such as older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes, are encouraged to avoid crowds as much as possible.
Currently, there is not a confirmed case in Calhoun or Liberty County. Everyone plays a part in lowering the impact within our communities, workplaces and schools. Taking every day preventative actions helps to impede the spread of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19.
Preventative actions include:
• Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
• Staying home when you are sick. This message cannot be emphasized enough.
• Employees who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness are recommended to stay home and not come to work until they are free of fever (100.4° F or greater using an oral thermometer), signs of a fever, and any other symptoms for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines (e.g. cough suppressants).
• Employees should notify their supervisor and stay home if they are sick.
• Before traveling take certain steps:
• Check CDC’s Traveler’s Health Notices for the latest guidance and recommendations for each country to which you will travel.
Employees who become sick while traveling must understand that they should notify their supervisor and should promptly call a healthcare provider for advice if needed.
The Florida Department of Health is actively involved in enhanced surveillance for respiratory illness that may be COVID-19. In the state’s ongoing efforts to provide transparency and clarity regarding COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health announced the launch of a new COVID-19 Case Dashboard. To keep Florida residents and visitors safe, informed and aware about the status of the virus, this dashboard will be updated twice daily.
The Florida Department of Health follows CDC guidance on testing for COVID-19. This means that when a person goes to their local health care provider they will be asked the following questions:
1. Did you have close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms?
2. Are you located in an area where there is confirmed community spread?
3. Are you experiencing unexplained respiratory illness that requires hospitalization?
4. Have you traveled to or from an affected geographic area with community transmission in the last 14 days and have a fever or symptoms of lower respiratory illness?
If the answer is yes to any of those questions, that person will be tested. Additionally, a person can be tested at the discretion of their local health care provider if they do not meet the above criteria.
If you are returning from an area with an outbreak of COVID-19 the CDC is recommending you self-quarantine for 14 days immediately upon returning from your travels, even if asymptomatic. If you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or shortness of breath during those 14 days contact your health care professional and mention your recent travel. Your provider will work with your county public health department to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19. If you have had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from an impacted area, you should call a health care professional and mention your close contact and their recent travel. For the most updated travel advisories regarding COVID-19, visit: U.S. Travel Advisories and CDC Information for Travel.
The Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19
remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
The Department of Health has set up a dedicated COVID-19 Call Center for questions about this virus. Anyone with questions may call 1-(866) 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov
. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week
About the Florida Department of Health
The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @HealthyFla. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov
.