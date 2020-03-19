Sheriff's Log for 03/18/20

Thursday, March 19. 2020
CALHOUN COUNTY
March 8
Trent Douglas Cauley - burglary, unarmed, without person inside; larc/petit, 1st offense
March 9
Curtis Jermaine Carter - synth narcotic-sell within 1000 ft. of worship or business, schedule I or II
Triston Seth Mendenhall - (2 counts) marijuana sell within 1000 ft. worship-business, schedule I
Bryant Dewayne Washington - violation of probation
March 10
Anthony Wayne Hardy - out of county warrant
March 11
Henry Demarkus Fain - resist officer/obstruct without violence, withhold support of children or spouse
Brandon Lee Stewart - burglary of occupied conveyance and unarmed, violation of probation
March 12
Mario Sanchez Faulk - possession of methamphetamine
Curtis Huie - possession of naracotic equipment and or use, possession of cocaine
James Russell Johnson - possession of naracotic equipment and or use, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
Amesh N. Broughton - possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), narcotic equipment-ossess/drug paraphernalia advertise
George Peter COnnelly - registration of convicted felon
Maria Lugo - assault on officer, firefighter, emt, etc
James Allen Pitts - aggravated assault on person 65 years of age or older, battery on person 65 years of age or older
March 13
Jonathan Tyler Brown - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naracotic equipment and or use, evidence destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical

LIBERTY COUNTY
March 10
Gwendolyn Groshan Reed - failure to appear
Joshua Lynn Standridge - violation of condition of pretrial release
John Aaron Monk - burglary of structure or conveyance, grand thect, $300 less than 10k dollars from victim 65 years of age or older, criminal mischief, $200 dollars or under

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
