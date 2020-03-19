Legals for 03-18-20
Thursday, March 19. 2020
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 529 OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 02-1N-11-0560-0004-0800
Lots Eight (8) and Nine ( 9), Block Four (4), Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision , according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961, in Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Fred H. Dawson
Jeanette Marie Dawson
C/O Larry Nemelka
31384 Highland Court
Meniffee, CA 95284
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
April 2, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO:2020-10-PR
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
KATHRYN M. TUCKER
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the ESTATE OF Kathryn M. Tucker deceased, whose date of death was February 17, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for CALHOUN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida, 32424. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is March 11, 2020.
Personal Representative:
J. Kendrick Tucker and
T. Michael Tucker
Attorney for Personal Representative:
J. Kendrick Tucker
Emil Address:
ktuck1720@comcastinet
Florida Bar No. 129857
3823 E. Millers Bridge Rd.
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Telephone: 850-251-2677
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
HHRP FUNDING
NEW MOBILE HOMES AND
MODULAR HOMES
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person company, or corporation interested in providing the following:
For the purchase of and turnkey setup required to get a certificate of occupancy for the following (single wide homes only):
A. 1 Bedroom – 1 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
B. 2 Bedroom – 2 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
C. 3 Bedroom – 2 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
D. 4 Bedroom – 2 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
Specifications can be obtained on upon written request sent to Amber Zies: AZies@arpc.org
Bids are due no later than April 7th, 2020 at 12PM CST. Proposal submissions must be sealed and marked with the name of the proposer “SEALED BID”, title “Mobile Home/Modular Home”, and Bid No. 040720 to the Calhoun County Clerk of Court, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bid responses received later than the date and time as specified will be rejected. The Board will not be responsible for the late delivery of proposals that are incorrectly addresses, delivered in person, by mail, or any other type of delivery service. Bids will be opened at the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting held on April 7th, 2020 at 2PM EST.
Any questions concerning this BID must be submitted in writing no later than March 31st, 2020 at 5PM CST and should be directed to Amber Zies, Housing Coordinator at AZies@arpc.org
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals or any parts thereof, and the determination of this award, if an award is made, will be based on the final valuation of the submitted proposals. The Board reserves the right to waive irregularities in the proposal.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISIONERS
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLOIRDA
/S/ Scott Monlyn, Chairman
Attest:
/s/Carla Hand, Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 720 OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-0700
Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), and Nine (9), in Block Nine (9), Lake Center Subdivision, according to the Official Plat therof as it appears in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Walter L. Coates and
Cora Coates
2102 Bellpark Drive
Bremerton, WA 98310
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
April 2, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-CP-09
In Re: The Estate of
JESSIE MAE PRICE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JESSIE MAE PRICE, deceased, File Number 20-CP-09, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 18,2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Jackson Summers Michael K. Buie
Attorney for Petitioner 5209 Comfort Court
Fla. Bar No.: 100045 St. Augustine, FL. 32092
12708 Pea Ridge Road
Bristol, FL. 32321
(850) 643-2030 (phone)
(850) 643-2031 (fax)
djsummers.law@gmail.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019CA000028
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MARY L. PITTS DEASON A/K/A MARY LEA DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 27, 2019, and entered in 2019CA000028 of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and MARY L. PITTS DEASON A/K/A MARY LEA DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON; UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS 11 NKA AURELIA (ANN) HENRY (are the Defendant(s). Carla Hand, as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at on the Front Steps 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, at 11:00 AM, on April 9, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
PARCEL NO. I
BEGIN AT THE SE. CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST, THENCE RUN WEST 470 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 400 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 270 FEET, TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73, A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 270 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PARCEL NO. II
BEGIN AT THE SE. CORNER OF NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH RANGE 10 WEST, THENCE RUN NORTH 400 FEET, THENCE WEST 470 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 400 FEET, THENCE WEST 270 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF SR 73-S, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF SR 73-S, A DISTANCE OF 543.60 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF LANDS OWNED BY KENNETH A. KEEL AND WIFE, POLLY A. KEEL, AS PER DEED RECORDED IN O.R. BOOK 143, PAGE 185, THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST 403.78 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREE 03 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST FOR 210 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST TO THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, THENCE RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT
BEGIN AT A CONCRETE MONUMENT MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 24 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 400.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 42 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 738.48 FEET TO THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 73 (100 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 34 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 186.85 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 486.90 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 250.75 FEET; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 559.59 FEET TO THE AFORESAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 34 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 224.47 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVE TO THE RIGHT; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE AND SAID CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 5779.67 FEET THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 14 SECONDS FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 318.16 FEET (THE CHORD OF SAID ARC BEING SOUTH 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 318.12 FEET) TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGE 26-28 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY; THENCE ALONG THE LINE OF SAID LANDS AS FOLLOWS: THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 404.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 349 AT PAGES 200-202; THENCE LEAVING THE LINES OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGES 26-28 RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 404.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 349 AT PAGES 200-202; THENCE LEAVING THE LINES OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGES 26-28 RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE AFORESAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 14; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 753.60 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 14917 SW STATE ROAD 73, CLARKSVILLE, FL 32430
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 16th day of December, 2019.
Carla A. Hand
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers
As Deputy Clerk
December 18, 25, 2019
IMPORTANT
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
Dated this March 18, 2020
CARLA A. HAND
CLERK OF COURT
By Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
AMENDED POLICIES
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend this policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 7 – BUSINESS SERVICES
Amend Policy:
7.70 Purchasing and Bidding
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair
Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Live Oak Heights SCRAP
This project will include the resurfacing of Live Oak Lane and Frank Williams Lane in Live Oak Heights.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. For questions, please contact Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or jford@dewberry.com. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2020-004 Live Oak Heights SCRAP”
Bids will be received until 1:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:00 (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS INC.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
BOARD OF COUNT
COMMISSIONERS,
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALFOR
PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL
AUDITING SERVICES
RFP NO: 2020-005
The Board of County Commissioners, Calhoun County, Florida (the “County”) invites proposals from qualified firms of certified public accountants to audit the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioner’s financial statements.
RFP Deadline: May 26, 2020 no later than 2:00 PM CT and open immediately thereafter.
LATE PROPOSALS RECEIVED AFTER THE AFOREMENTIONED DEADLINE DATE, EITHER BY MAIL OR OTHERWISE, WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED AND WILL BE RETURNED UNOPENED. THE TIME OF RECEIPT WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE TIME RECEIVED IN THE CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT AND COUNTY COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE. PROPOSALS OFFERED ARE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE VENDOR FOR ASSURING THAT PROPOSALS ARE RECEIVED IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE BY THE DESIGNATED DATE AND TIME. NO FAXED, ELECTRONIC, OR ORAL PROPOSALS WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained from Debbie Shelton at the office of the Calhoun County Clerk of Circuit Court and County Comptroller, 20859 Central Ave East Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, 850-674-4545, bcc.01@calhouncounty clerk.com.
To be considered firms must submit one (1) original and 7 copies (total of 8) and an electronic copy saved to a flash drive of the proposal in a sealed envelope with the words “PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL AUDITING SERVICES” written on the outside and addressed to:
Carla. A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller
20859 Central Ave E Room 130
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
Notice is hereby given, according to Florida Statute 865.09, that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Tropical Paradise Shaved Ice located at 19775 NW Sutton Creek Dr., in the county of Calhoun. in the city of Blountstown, FL 32424 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, FL
Dated in Blountstown, Florida this March 16, 2020
Jim Stewart
March 16, 2020
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on April 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FTCR10ASTP861375
1996 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on April 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1J4FX58S1VC722215
1997 JEEP
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on April 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1J4FT28S2XL676374
1999 JEEP
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 19000114CAAXMX
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
CHARLENE R. CLARK; UNKNOW SPOUSE OF CHARLENE R. CLARK; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; JERRY GUILFORD; JOE WEBB
Defendants
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on March 4, 2020, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
LOT 12, AND THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF LOT 13 BLOCK “A”, BOYD CENTER, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, IN THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
a/k/a 16065 SE Boyd St., Blountstown, Fl 32424-2531
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, on April 23, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM CT.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
DATED this 4th day of March, 2020.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Deputy Clerk
