Ramsey’s CashSaver works to keep its shelves stocked

Chad Ramsey was busy wrapping meat Monday morning while employees were busy stocking shelves. Two of his children were helping out their dad.
Customers were buzzing about the store stocking up on frozen goods, water, and of course, toilet paper. There was no panic, fighting over bread or any of that stuff we see on TV.
“This is completely different from what we went through with Hurricane Michael. That affected an isolated area and we were able to keep our shelves stocked. This COVID-19 pandemic is touching every town and city in the entire country. We deal with the second largest wholesale distributor in the country and right now, we can order all we want, but they’re allocating to us what is delivered. Many manufacturing companies have closed down,” Ramsey noted.
Ramsey said he didn’t think the shortages of items like toilet paper and allocations to grocery stores nationwide would last very long.
“I understand why they want everyone to stay at home to help prevent spreading the virus. We’ll continue to do everything we can to keep our shelves stocked,” Ramsey stated.