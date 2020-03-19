John Alex (Johnny) Cain, age 60, of Clarksville, FL passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home.
Johnny was born on November 21, 1959 in Port St. Joe, FL to Lance Cain and Winifred (Barbee) Cain and had lived in Blountstown for most of his life and for the last 25 years had lived in Clarksville, FL. He was an electrician by trade, beginning his carrier in the early 1980’s working several years with Jack Bowman Electric. Later working several years with Williams Electric before joining the I.B.E.W. Electrical Union, working several years with Augustine Electric where he achieved his Journeyman Card before becoming self-employed and retiring due to health issues. He worked for many people in and around Calhoun County. Johnny had a great love for music, being self-taught on guitar, harmonica and recently the Banjo. He loved music events and enjoyed playing music with many different groups of friends. He attended the Florida Folk Music Festival at the Suwanee River with his wife, Donna for 23 years. They enjoyed many events and family and friends gatherings throughout their marriage. Johnny loved and appreciated spending time with his many friends. He loved his children, and adored his grandchildren and cherished any visits he got from them. He loved picnics, cookouts, History and the River. Johnny loved life and the Lord and spending time with his wife, Donna. Johnny is preceded in death his parents, Lance Cain and Winifred (Barbee), brother, Clinton Cain, mother-in-law, Carol Bryan.
Survivors include: Wife Donna Cain of Clarksville, FL; Son, Nick Cain of Bristol, FL; Daughter, Ashlee Copeland of Bristol, FL; Grandchildren, Jayce, Breanna, Brayden, Haila and Baylee; Several cousins; His two dogs he truly loved, Buck and Angel.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm (CDT) until 3:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.