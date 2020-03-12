Blountstown’s first Father & Daughter Dance a success

Girls from all over the community enjoyed a beautiful night of dancing and fun with their dads and other special men in their lives Saturday night at the Civic Center.

The first community Father/Daughter dance was coordinated by Tasha Neel and everyone attending had a great time. A second Father/Daughter dance and a Mother/Son dance are being planned for next year.

























































