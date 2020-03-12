A Bay County man, Jason Kenneth Jones, was being sought by Bay County law enforcement last Wednesday for the shooting deaths of two people in the Fountain area. Around noon Thursday, a convenience store clerk in Blountstown told a law enforcement official he thought he had seen the man in his store. That sparked a manhunt involving the Blountstown Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, FHP, FWC, Altha Police Department, Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and K-9 units from Calhoun CI and Liberty CI.
The alert resulted in the immediate lockdown of Blountstown Schools. Calhoun-Liberty Hospital, local banks and businesses were also notified of the situation.
All the law enforcement agencies involved worked diligently to protect Blountstown citizens and capture the suspect.
After four hours of scouring neighborhoods and following K-9 units and tips from citizens, and coordination from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the manhunt in Blountstown was called off. The Blountstown Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office kept a strong presence in town and the county long after the search had ended.
On Friday afternoon, Jones was captured in Bay County not far from where the shooting had taked place. He was charged with killing his mother, a neighbor, and injuring two other people.