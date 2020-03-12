FEMA approves additional $5.2 million for Talquin Electric Cooperative, Inc.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — FEMA has approved an additional $5,237,572 for the state of Florida to reimburse Talquin Electric Cooperative, Inc. for emergency protective measures taken after Hurricane Michael.
This grant reimburses Talquin Electric for the cost of response and recovery efforts, such as clearing hanging limbs from power poles and operating generators to maintain pumping stations during a three-week power outage.
FEMA has already approved $5 million for Talquin Electric’s Hurricane Michael-related expenses bringing the total to more than $10 million.
The grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.
Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects after final approval.
Once a project is obligated by FEMA, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has implemented new procedures designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.