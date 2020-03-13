Sheriff's Log for 03/11/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
February 4
James Albert Willis - violation of probation, failure to appear
William Eugene Morel - battery
February 5
Stacy Kirkpatrick - violation of probation
Jamie Brenton McCardle - selling amphetamine within 1000 ft of worship or business, schedule II, III or IV
February 6
Edward Polan Hall - non support of children or spouse
Robert Dravin Hodge - violation of probation
Mattie Delois Johnson - battery
Billy Joe Mears - out of county warrant
Margaret Julia Foster - out of county warrant
Jesse Peterson - possession of methamphetamine
February 7
Mattie Delois Johnson - violation of conditional release
Corrie Tyrone Johnson - crimes against person/culpable negligence exposure to harm
February 8
Trent Douglas Cauley - burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside, larc/petit, 1st offense
February 9
Michael Jerome Bailey - out of county warrant

LIBERTY COUNTY
March 5 -
Jimmie Joe Haney - aggravated assault
Stacy Anne Kirkpatrick - violation of probation
March 6
Margaret Julia Foster - possession of scheduled 1 substance
Mattie Delois Johnson - battery
February 7
George Leroy Kirkland - driving while license suspended with knowledge
Mattie Delois Johnson - violation of condition of pretrial release
February 8
Mykaeiah Janese Cloy - trafficking in cocaine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver, introduction of contraband (state department of corrections), possession of drug paraphernalia

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
