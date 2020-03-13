CALHOUN COUNTY
February 4
James Albert Willis - violation of probation, failure to appear
William Eugene Morel - battery
February 5
Stacy Kirkpatrick - violation of probation
Jamie Brenton McCardle - selling amphetamine within 1000 ft of worship or business, schedule II, III or IV
February 6
Edward Polan Hall - non support of children or spouse
Robert Dravin Hodge - violation of probation
Mattie Delois Johnson - battery
Billy Joe Mears - out of county warrant
Margaret Julia Foster - out of county warrant
Jesse Peterson - possession of methamphetamine
February 7
Mattie Delois Johnson - violation of conditional release
Corrie Tyrone Johnson - crimes against person/culpable negligence exposure to harm
February 8
Trent Douglas Cauley - burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside, larc/petit, 1st offense
February 9
Michael Jerome Bailey - out of county warrant
Sheriff's Log for 03/11/20
