Legals for 03-11-20
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Friday, March 13. 2020
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 529 OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 02-1N-11-0560-0004-0800
Lots Eight (8) and Nine ( 9), Block Four (4), Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision , according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961, in Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Fred H. Dawson
Jeanette Marie Dawson
C/O Larry Nemelka
31384 Highland Court
Meniffee, CA 95284
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
April 2, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO:2020-10-PR
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
FRANCES MAYO,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the ESTATE OF Kathryn M. Tucker deceased, whose date of death was February 17, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for CALHOUN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida, 32424. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is March 11, 2020.
Personal Representative:
J. Kendrick Tucker and
T. Michael Tucker
Attorney for Personal Representative:
J. Kendrick Tucker
Email Address:
ktuck1720@comcastinet
Florida Bar No. 129857
3823 E. Millers Bridge Rd.
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Telephone: 850-251-2677
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JT2BG22KXX0371054
1999 Toyota
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
ML32A3HJ1FH008903
2015 Mitsubishi
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1GNEK13TOYJ171503
2000 Chevrolet
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
HHRP FUNDING
NEW MOBILE HOMES
AND MODULAR HOMES
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person company, or corporation interested in providing the following:
For the purchase of and turnkey setup required to get a certificate of occupancy for the following (single wide homes only):
A. 1 Bedroom – 1 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
B. 2 Bedroom – 2 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
C. 3 Bedroom – 2 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
D. 4 Bedroom – 2 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
Specifications can be obtained on upon written request sent to Amber Zies: AZies@arpc.org
Bids are due no later than April 7th, 2020 at 12PM CST. Proposal submissions must be sealed and marked with the name of the proposer “SEALED BID”, title “Mobile Home/Modular Home”, and Bid No. 040720 to the Calhoun County Clerk of Court, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bid responses received later than the date and time as specified will be rejected. The Board will not be responsible for the late delivery of proposals that are incorrectly addresses, delivered in person, by mail, or any other type of delivery service. Bids will be opened at the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting held on April 7th, 2020 at 2PM EST.
Any questions concerning this BID must be submitted in writing no later than March 31st, 2020 at 5PM CST and should be directed to Amber Zies, Housing Coordinator at AZies@arpc.org
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals or any parts thereof, and the determination of this award, if an award is made, will be based on the final valuation of the submitted proposals. The Board reserves the right to waive irregularities in the proposal.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISIONERS
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLOIRDA
/S/ Scott Monlyn, Chairman
Attest:
/s/Carla Hand, Clerk
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 529 OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 02-1N-11-0560-0004-0800
Lots Eight (8) and Nine ( 9), Block Four (4), Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision , according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961, in Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Fred H. Dawson
Jeanette Marie Dawson
C/O Larry Nemelka
31384 Highland Court
Meniffee, CA 95284
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
April 2, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO:2020-10-PR
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
FRANCES MAYO,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the ESTATE OF Kathryn M. Tucker deceased, whose date of death was February 17, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for CALHOUN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida, 32424. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is March 11, 2020.
Personal Representative:
J. Kendrick Tucker and
T. Michael Tucker
Attorney for Personal Representative:
J. Kendrick Tucker
Email Address:
ktuck1720@comcastinet
Florida Bar No. 129857
3823 E. Millers Bridge Rd.
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Telephone: 850-251-2677
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JT2BG22KXX0371054
1999 Toyota
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
ML32A3HJ1FH008903
2015 Mitsubishi
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1GNEK13TOYJ171503
2000 Chevrolet
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
HHRP FUNDING
NEW MOBILE HOMES
AND MODULAR HOMES
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person company, or corporation interested in providing the following:
For the purchase of and turnkey setup required to get a certificate of occupancy for the following (single wide homes only):
A. 1 Bedroom – 1 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
B. 2 Bedroom – 2 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
C. 3 Bedroom – 2 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
D. 4 Bedroom – 2 Bath Mobile Home and Modular Home
Specifications can be obtained on upon written request sent to Amber Zies: AZies@arpc.org
Bids are due no later than April 7th, 2020 at 12PM CST. Proposal submissions must be sealed and marked with the name of the proposer “SEALED BID”, title “Mobile Home/Modular Home”, and Bid No. 040720 to the Calhoun County Clerk of Court, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bid responses received later than the date and time as specified will be rejected. The Board will not be responsible for the late delivery of proposals that are incorrectly addresses, delivered in person, by mail, or any other type of delivery service. Bids will be opened at the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting held on April 7th, 2020 at 2PM EST.
Any questions concerning this BID must be submitted in writing no later than March 31st, 2020 at 5PM CST and should be directed to Amber Zies, Housing Coordinator at AZies@arpc.org
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals or any parts thereof, and the determination of this award, if an award is made, will be based on the final valuation of the submitted proposals. The Board reserves the right to waive irregularities in the proposal.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISIONERS
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLOIRDA
/S/ Scott Monlyn, Chairman
Attest:
/s/Carla Hand, Clerk
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)