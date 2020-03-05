Tiger baseball off to 5-1 start

The Tigers baseball team improved to 3-0 this week in regular season and 5-0 overall. On Monday, we traveled to Wewa and earned a 7-3 win over the Gators.
Sway Rives got the start on the mound and went 3 innings allowing only 1 hit, no runs and struck out 5. Javon Pride pitched the 4th and 5th innings in relief not allowing a hit. Trace Horne pitched the final 2 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 3. Colton Ryals led the way on offense going 2-2 with a double and 3 RBI's. Jace Porter was 1-3 with an RBI double.
On Thursday, the Tigers hosted North Bay Haven and picked up a 10-7 win. Jace Porter got the start on the mound and went 4 innings allowing 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 4. Trace Horne pitched the next two in relief allowing 1 hit, no runs and 1 strikeout. Colton Ryals pitched the final inning not allowing a hit and 1 strikeout. The offense was led by Sway Rives going 3-4 with a double and 2 RBI's, Zeb Kelley was 1-3 with a double and 3 RBI's. Jace Porter was 1-1 with 2 RBI's.
On Friday the Tigers traveled to Taylor County for the first district game of the year and earned a 7-1 victory. Sway Rives got the start and win on the mound going 4 innings allowing 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 9. Javon Pride, Trace Horne, and Colton Ryals pitched one inning each not allowing a run and striking out 3. The Tigers were led at the plate by Colton Ryals going 1-2 with a home run, Clark Kelley 2-4 with a double and a triple, and Zeb Kelley 2-2 with 2 RBI's.
The Tigers played on the road at Holmes Co. on Monday (lost 3-1) and will travel to Bozeman on Thursday and to Liberty County on Friday. All of these games will begin with a JV game at 4:00 and varsity at 6:00. The JV Tigers picked up a 5-4 win over North Bay Haven on Thursday improving their record to 3-0. Hope to see you at the games.