Calhoun and Liberty Cattle Industry Looks to the Future

Over this time, Florida has developed into a major “cow-calf” production state. This means that our primary ranching goal is producing an annual calf “crop” that is then shipped to other states, typically Texas or the Midwest, to finish and be processed into beef available for your table!
The immensity of the Florida cattle industry is staggering: Florida is home to 5 of the 10 largest cow/calf operations in the US (one of them even operates right here in Calhoun County – Deseret Cattle and Timber); nearly HALF of all Florida ag land is involved in cattle production; we graze cattle on over 3.2 million acres of pastureland and an additional 1.3 million acres of woodland; and Florida beef producers own around 1 million cows, heifers (female cows that have not yet calved) and bulls that generate a calf “crop” of over 800,000 calves annually. Add it all together and Florida’s cattle industry generates nearly $1 billion annually; that’s a lot of beef!
Calhoun County, much like Florida as a whole, is not typically thought of as cattle country. Most of our county ag acreage is dominated by timberland with smaller pockets of more productive land focused on row crop ag. However, grazing lands are playing an increasingly important role in our local agriculture economy! As of the 2017 Census of Agriculture, Calhoun County ranchers ran nearly 5,000 head of cattle and calves on just under 11,000 acres. This herd produced annual sales of $1.98 million, not counting the hay crops that are produced and sold to feed the industry each year. Not bad for a small, rural Panhandle county!
Of course, those figures were captured before October 10, 2018, when our county was devastated by Hurricane Michael. County ranchers, like timber growers and row crop farmers, took a major hit from Michael. Fences were destroyed. Herds got loose. The most precious resource to ranches, water, was scarce as there was no electricity for weeks to run well pumps. While there were some producers that understandably decided to not repair fence and hung up their spurs after that awful experience, the industry that remained is strong and on the rise. With an infusion of new producers from Central Florida and Texas, and renewed resolve from ranchers right here at home, Calhoun and Liberty counties have seen an increase in conversion of land from timber or other crop systems to pasture being grazed by cattle. With an ability to cultivate grazing year-round, proximity to high quality winter feedstuffs like peanut hay, cotton gin byproducts and soybean hulls, and relatively inexpensive, productive land, Calhoun County ranchers realize an opportunity to turn a little know-how and elbow grease into a successful operation.
But grazing cattle doesn’t just provide the promise of monetary benefit to ranchers and landowners that rent their pastures for grazing. Grasslands are some of the most environmentally sustainable systems as well, providing major ecological benefits like excess nutrient capture, storm water runoff and erosion prevention, excellent wildlife habitat, aesthetic appeal and even important carbon sequestration! Keep these benefits in mind the next time you hear someone (or a celebrity making an Oscars acceptance speech) disparage the beef industry or other agricultural systems as having a negative environmental impact, nothing could be further from the truth. Our ag producers live on and work the land every day; you’d be hard pressed to find one that doesn’t care deeply for the well-being of the dirt they farm and the animals they tend.
Thank a farmer/rancher today!