On February 26, 2020, pursuant to Operation “Crushed Ice”, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force (NSMDTF) conducted a Warrant roundup.
This facet of the investigation concentrated geographically in the Blountstown, Pine Island and Altha communities. The enforcement actions were the result of months of covert undercover work conducted by Investigators of the NSMDTF. Operation “Crushed Ice” is still ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming.
The pictured subjects have all been arrested and charged for the sale and distribution of Methamphetamine.