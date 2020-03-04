CALHOUN COUNTY
February 24
Twena Marie Johnson - convicted felon registration
February 26
Shane Adam Coburn - selling methamphetamine
Allen Bert Dickenson - selling methamphetamine
Cody Peters - selling methamphetamine
Diane Ammons Stewart - selling methamphetamine
Keith Edward Summerlin - selling methamphetamine
Rita Mae Young - selling methamphetamine, violation of probation
February 27
John Croma Griffin - selling methamphetamine
John Austin Logan Lesuer -molest victim less 12 years of age, offender 18 years of age or older
James William Allen McNair - non support of children or spouse
Penny Lea Thompson - violation of probation
Sheriff's Log for 03/04/20
