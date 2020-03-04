Sheriff's Log for 03/04/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
February 24
Twena Marie Johnson - convicted felon registration
February 26
Shane Adam Coburn - selling methamphetamine
Allen Bert Dickenson - selling methamphetamine
Cody Peters - selling methamphetamine
Diane Ammons Stewart - selling methamphetamine
Keith Edward Summerlin - selling methamphetamine
Rita Mae Young - selling methamphetamine, violation of probation
February 27
John Croma Griffin - selling methamphetamine
John Austin Logan Lesuer -molest victim less 12 years of age, offender 18 years of age or older
James William Allen McNair - non support of children or spouse
Penny Lea Thompson - violation of probation

LIBERTY COUNTY
February 25
James Daniel Spooner - violation of probation
Salina Marie Harrison - driving while license suspended, 1st offense
Jazlyn T. Harris - criminal mischief, 200 dollars and under
Roosevelt De’sean Wilson - drive on permanently revoked drivers license
Nichole Oliver - hold for Gulf County
February 27
Penny Lee Thompson - violation of probatkion
Kenneth I. Walden - out of county warrant
February 28
Anthony Darrtyl Combs - of violation of probation, failure to appear
Laura Yon - sale of methamphetamine
February 29
Cesar Gonzalez - no drivers license
March 1
Rana Marie Parker - failure to appear

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
