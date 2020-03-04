Legals for 03-04-20
Wednesday, March 4. 2020
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board, 20859 Central Ave. E, Rm G20, Blountstown, FL 32424, until 12:00 p.m. CT, March 10, 2020.
There should be a bid on each individual item to be purchased.
BUS 54-1HVBBNDN6LH286636, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 56-1HVBBNDNXLH286638, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 57-1HVBBNKN7MH375622, 65 PASSENGER, 1991 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 61-1HVBBPLN7PH524187, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 62-1HVBBPLN5PH524186, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 64-1HVBBABNXSH605773, 65 PASSENGER, 1994 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 67-1T7HT3B29V1148226, 84 PASSENGER, 1996 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 68-1HVBBABN7VH472278, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 69-1HVBBABN9VH472279, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 76-1T7HT3B2721108612, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 77-1T7HT3B2921108613, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 79-1T88T3B22131122849, 83 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 80-1BABNB0A24F214807, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 81-1BABNB0A44F214808, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 19000177CAAXMX
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC,
Plaintiff
vs.
ROBERT DALE BERENDES, AS TRUSTEE OF THE ROBERT DALE BERENDES FAMILY TRUST, CREATED PURSUANT TO THE CERTAIN REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 14, 2009, et al.,
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO:
UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE ROBERT DALE BERENDES FAMILY TRUST, CREATED PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT, DATED AUGUST 14, 2008. 24197 PIGGLY LANE NW, ALTHA, FL 32421.
UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE KATHRYN CLARK BERENDES FAMILY TRUST, CREATED PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT, DATED AUGUST 14, 2008. 24197 PIGGLY LANE NW, ALTHA, FL 32421.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Calhoun County, Florida:
PARCEL 2:
NORTH 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, LOCATED IN CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Greenspoon Marder, LLP, Default Department, Attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is Trade Centre South, Suite 700, 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, and file the original with the Clerk within 30 days after the first publication of this notice in THE COUNTY RECORD, on or before March 26, 2020; otherwise a default and a judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT on this February 14, 2020.
CARLA HAND
As Clerk of said Court
IMPORTANT
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in this proceeding should, no later than seven (7) days prior, contact the Clerk of the Court’s disability coordinator at ADA Coordinator
ADA Coordinator, P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402, 850-747-5338. If hearing or voice impaired, contact (TDD) (800)955-8771 via Florida Relay System.(39984.0192/AS)
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FEBRUARY 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Verlon Hansford - units 12 & 15 South
Will Dunaway - units 13 & 14 South
Robert James Blair - units 28 & 43 South
James Warren III - units 28 & 42 South
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF
File No. 2020CP000008
ENOCH HAMILTON HANNA
a/k/a ENOCH H. HANNA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ENOCH HAMILTON HANNA, deceased, whose date of death was January 1, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, East, Blountstown, Florida 32304. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is _____________________, 2020.
George H. Gwynn BENJAMIN TERREL HANNA
Florida Bar No. 0357537
Williams, Gautier, Gwynn, DeLoach & Kiker, P.A.
2010 Delta Boulevard
Tallahassee, FL 32303
850-386-33002545 Lantana Lane
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
CALHOUN COUNTY
MOSSY POND COMMUNITY
ROOF REPAIRS
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Work at the above described location. Work is being authorized under the elected FMIT TurnKey Recovery Program℠ administered by Synergy NDS, Inc. (SynergyNDS) on behalf of the Insured Property Owner, a Member of the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: In support of Procurement Guidelines, the IFB Packet includes specifications and terms & conditions associated with the above referenced project information.
1. Bids shall be received no later than the Closing Date & Time indicated above. Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
2. Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
3. Contractor is responsible to validate all Quantities and Units of Measurements specific to the following scope items &/or products. The information and descriptions provided in the IFB are intended for general guidance purposes only. Contractor may not change or alter any material &/or specifications identified in the IFB for submission purposes without prior written/email notification to: bids@synergynds.com.
4. Contractor has the sole responsibility to ensure that all services and material for BID Submittal (whether stated correctly in the IFB or not) satisfactorily meet all required Codes & Standards, OSHA Guidelines and The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
5. Contractor should also consider the approach (if necessary) in which to stock/store material at the jobsite in a safe and secure manner. SynergyNDS will not be responsible for lost or stolen material, supplies or equipment stocked at the jobsite.
6. Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands, critical path scheduling – as well as overall Insured Member’s WorkForce Participation Goals. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
7. SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify the IFB Specifications and Terms & Conditions at any time during the bid solicitation process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given via an electronically distributed Addendum.
8. All registered HUB & HUB Zone Contractors, as well as DBEs are encouraged to participate. Additional Contractor Financial Assistance is available to help support daily HUB/DBE Contractor’s operations under the terms and condition of a successful contract award.
9. SynergyNDS is an equal opportunity employer and administers all Contracts & Contractor Agreements in accordance to the requirements of 41 CFR §§ 60-1.4(a), 60-300.5(a) and 60-741.5(a).
10. Contractor is strongly encouraged to schedule a Site Visit of the property as necessary to support the IFB Submittal. All scheduled site visits can be requested at bids@synergynds.com.
11. When a mandatory Pre-BID Meeting is identified and scheduled in a specific IFB, Contractor Attendance is a requirement as part of the Solicitation. Contractors who fail to attend the Pre-BID Meeting will not be eligible to participate in the IFB and subsequent submittal process.
12. Contractor can submit all questions &/or concerns specific to the IFB by email to: bids@synergynds.com.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G2JB1240W7502905
1998 PONTIAC
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1N4AL3AP5FC179092
2015 NISSAN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 529 OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 02-1N-11-0560-0004-0800
Lots Eight (8) and Nine ( 9), Block Four (4), Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision , according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961, in Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Fred H. Dawson
Jeanette Marie Dawson
C/O Larry Nemelka
31384 Highland Court
Meniffee, CA 95284
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
April 2, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
