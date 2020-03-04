Frankie Nell Bailey, age 85, of Blountstown, Florida passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Bay Medical Center.
Nell was born April 20, 1934 in Blountstown, FL and had lived here all of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Franklin Bailey and Wilma Annette (Gatlin) Bailey, two brothers, Charles Bailey and his wife, Betty and Wallace Bailey, two sisters, Johnnie Rebecca Bailey and Ann Bailey Bush, two brothers–in- law Raymond Paulk Buddy Shuler
She is survived by: Brother Arthur Bailey and his wife Kathy of Blountstown, FL; Three Sisters: Carolyn Shuler of Bristol, FL, Patsy Godwin and her husband, Alvin of Bristol, FL, Winnie Paulk and friend Claude Arnold of Marianna, FL; Aunt Shirley Smith of Pensacola, FL; Numerous Nieces and Nephews and Cousins; Special Cousins Betty June, Vondell, and Dorothy Jean.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL with Reverend Chris Goodman and Reverend Coy Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Laramore/Bailey Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm (CST) untl 8:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.