John Henry Lytle, Jr. age 67, of Blountstown, FL passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.
John was born on September 24, 1952 in Port St. Joe, FL to John Henry Lytle, Sr. and Margie (Weeks) Lytle and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He was a retired musician and played in several different bands over the years. He enjoyed photography, and loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John also loved his dogs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Lytle, parents, John Henry Lytle, Sr. and Margie (Weeks) Lytle, son, Joel Lytle.
Survivors include, two sons, J.J. Lytle and wife, C.J. of Tallahassee, FL, Michael Lytle and wife, Emily of Blountstown, FL; one daughter, Carolyn Fowler and husband, Kevin of Blountstown, FL; one brother, Allan Lytle and wife, Michelle of Blountstown, FL; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Jenny, Mason, Corey and Jewell and five great-grandchildren; his dog, Sugar Boy.
Funeral services were held Thursday, February, 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Raymond Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Old Shiloh Cemetery in Scotts Ferry.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.