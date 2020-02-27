Wildcats fall to Malone in District tourney

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, February 27. 2020
Comments (0)
The Altha Wildcats finished their basketball season last week in the District tournament. Altha advanced to the semi-finals with a 42-37 win over Chipley. Malone ousted Altha in the semi-finals on Friday night.

Altha 42 Chipley 37
Altha struggled early falling behind the Tigers 7-1 after four minutes had lapsed in the first quarter. The Cats' were able to cut the lead to one (9-8) as the first quarter ended. Altha came out the second quarter and built a 21-11 lead before Chipley cut the deficit to 5 (21-16) at the half.
The third quarter both teams scored 10 points and Altha led 31-26 entering the fourth. Altha pulled away early in the fourth building and maintaining a ten point lead most of the fourth quarter, but a late Tiger rally cut the final score to five (42-37) as the Cats 'record improved to 17-9 on the season.

Jacob Cauley and Spencer Sneads led the Cats' with 12 points. Cauley grabbed 11 rebounds. Spencer Hart added 11 points with 7 rebounds.
"We didn't play our best basketball, but it was a huge win for our program. Second straight year with a district tournament win and every year we continue to take steps to become a competitive program. Proud of our defensive effort tonight.", commented Coach Rogers.

Malone 76 Altha 53
Malone jumped out to a 16-10 first quarter lead and led 29-23 at the half against the Altha Wildcats. The Tigers opened the second half with back to back threes increasing the lead to 12 (35-23) and the Cats' never made a run to threaten the game as Malone beat Altha 76-53.

Rhett Bodiford scored 18 points and dished out 6 assists. Jayden Ross scored 11 points and had 4 steals. Spencer Sneads scored 9 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.

"We had our chances. We missed 7 wide open threes the first half, and as the old adage goes; live by the 3, die by the 3.', commented Coach Rogers. We played hard and I am really proud of these Seniors, but we just never got into a rhythm."

"I am so proud of these Seniors, they have helped build the foundation which we will continue to build on. I still wished we would have Jojo (Varnum-point guard) to have completed our year, it was a tough blow playing without him the past few games. Now, we will go to work to try and get a couple of these Seniors a look and sending a couple younger players to get a little exposure but I love these kids and God has blessed us. I feel like next year, these returning players will step to the challenge and meet the bar that was raised. We will take a few weeks off then we will get back started with the jump program and off-season workouts." concluded Coach Rogers.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 