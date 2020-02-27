Wildcats fall to Malone in District tourney

The Altha Wildcats finished their basketball season last week in the District tournament. Altha advanced to the semi-finals with a 42-37 win over Chipley. Malone ousted Altha in the semi-finals on Friday night.
Altha 42 Chipley 37
Altha struggled early falling behind the Tigers 7-1 after four minutes had lapsed in the first quarter. The Cats' were able to cut the lead to one (9-8) as the first quarter ended. Altha came out the second quarter and built a 21-11 lead before Chipley cut the deficit to 5 (21-16) at the half.
The third quarter both teams scored 10 points and Altha led 31-26 entering the fourth. Altha pulled away early in the fourth building and maintaining a ten point lead most of the fourth quarter, but a late Tiger rally cut the final score to five (42-37) as the Cats 'record improved to 17-9 on the season.
Jacob Cauley and Spencer Sneads led the Cats' with 12 points. Cauley grabbed 11 rebounds. Spencer Hart added 11 points with 7 rebounds.
"We didn't play our best basketball, but it was a huge win for our program. Second straight year with a district tournament win and every year we continue to take steps to become a competitive program. Proud of our defensive effort tonight.", commented Coach Rogers.
Malone 76 Altha 53
Malone jumped out to a 16-10 first quarter lead and led 29-23 at the half against the Altha Wildcats. The Tigers opened the second half with back to back threes increasing the lead to 12 (35-23) and the Cats' never made a run to threaten the game as Malone beat Altha 76-53.
Rhett Bodiford scored 18 points and dished out 6 assists. Jayden Ross scored 11 points and had 4 steals. Spencer Sneads scored 9 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.
"We had our chances. We missed 7 wide open threes the first half, and as the old adage goes; live by the 3, die by the 3.', commented Coach Rogers. We played hard and I am really proud of these Seniors, but we just never got into a rhythm."
"I am so proud of these Seniors, they have helped build the foundation which we will continue to build on. I still wished we would have Jojo (Varnum-point guard) to have completed our year, it was a tough blow playing without him the past few games. Now, we will go to work to try and get a couple of these Seniors a look and sending a couple younger players to get a little exposure but I love these kids and God has blessed us. I feel like next year, these returning players will step to the challenge and meet the bar that was raised. We will take a few weeks off then we will get back started with the jump program and off-season workouts." concluded Coach Rogers.