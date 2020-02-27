Sheriff’s Office Report
On February 9, 2020 the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on NW Cooper Road where a complainant stated there were two unidentified males who came on to the property via the front gate at approximately 0022hrs and burglarized a cabin and stole several items. Deputies believed that the suspects entered the cabin through the back window where an A/C unit was located. The suspects left the property driving two ATV side by sides.
Five arrested and face burglary and grand theft over $10,000 charges
Thursday, February 27. 2020
At approximately 1943 hrs., a Deputy was dispatched to NW Alfred Shelton Road, where another complainant stated that Chevy Nichols, Michael Anderson, and Joseph Bramblett were at the residence on the side by sides matching the description of the ones that were stolen earlier the same day. Deputies made contact with a witness who stated that he discovered Michael Anderson and Chevy Nichols on his property earlier that day and made them leave. The witness informed the Deputies that he located parts to the side by sides in the wooded area of his property, these items were recovered and taken to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The Deputies were able to obtain sworn statements from witnesses who saw Chevy Nichols, Michael Anderson, and Joshua Bramblett on the side by sides.
The following day, Investigators received the aforementioned information for further investigation. At approximately 0745 hrs., a Deputy was dispatched to NW White Lane in reference to a Honda side by side discovered in the woods behind a residence. The Deputy was able to confirm that the discovered side by side is one of the UTV's stolen from Cooper Road on 02/09/2020. The Deputy was able to find additional items in the area that were stolen from Cooper Road such as a Vizio tv with wall mount and deer stand that was still in the box. It was discovered that Chevy Nichols' sibling currently resides at the residence on White Lane where the stolen items were recovered. Investigators reviewed the game camera photographs from NW Cooper Road which shows two white males approaching the closed gate wearing camouflage pants and what appeared to be grey sweatshirts. The two subjects are believed to be Chevy Nichols and Michael Anderson.
Investigators made contact with a witness in reference to follow up, who stated that on 02/09/2020, he witnessed Chevy Nichols driving the four seat utv and Michael Anderson driving the two seat utv. Investigators then made contact with another witness who stated that they witnessed Chevy Nichols driving the four-seat side by side with Joshua Bramblett in the front passenger seat on 02/09/2020. The witness stated that Chevy was wearing a grey sweatshirt but could not remember what type of pants. The witness added that the boys (Nichols, Anderson, and Joshua) left a camouflage bag containing items such as food, tools, meth pipe, and other assorted items.
The total estimated value of the Honda and John Deere side by sides is thirty-eight thousand dollars.
On 02/11/2020, arrest warrants were issued for Chevy Nichols and Michael Anderson in reference to the aforementioned case. Investigators made contact with Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff's Office in reference to checking the area around Hurst pond. While waiting for the BCSO deputies to respond to the area, Investigators waited in the parking lot of the Dollar General store located at the intersection of CR 167 and US 231. At approximately 1150 hrs., Investigators observed Stephen and Anna Nichols enter the Dollar General store and exit a short time later carrying drinks, bag of ice, and another bag containing unknown contents. Stephen and Anna Nichols got into a older model F150 maroon in color subsequently exiting the parking lot traveling to the intersection of US 231. Investigators followed the vehicle at a distance south on US 231 until it turned onto Hightower Road, at which time investigators waited for BCSO to arrive. After the arrival of the BCSO Deputy, investigators followed the Deputy to the area of Hurst pond at which time they discovered fresh tire tracks leading down a trail that goes around the pond. Investigators and the BCSO Deputy followed the tire tracks several hundred yards at which point we parked our vehicles and advanced on foot. A few hundred more yards down the trail investigators and the BCSO Deputy discovered the stolen John Deere side by side. The ignition to the side by side was removed and appeared to have been hotwired. Investigators along with the BCSO Deputy continued on following the fresh tire tracks which led to an abandoned double wide trailer. Both doors to the residence were locked at which time we stood by and waited for another BCSO unit to arrive on scene. After the arrival of the backup unit, BCSO made entry into the abandoned mobile home at which time they discovered Stephen Nichols hiding in a bedroom.
Inside the abandoned mobile home, additional stolen items from the Cooper Road burglary were discovered, a Honda 2000 generator and a winch from the John Deere side by side.
The tire tracks that led us to the abandoned mobile home continue past the residence, through a makeshift fence, then turning east on Hurst Road towards US 231.
Investigators believe that Anna and Stephen Nichols purchased the items at the Dollar General store for the purpose of helping Chevy Nichols, Michael Anderson, and Joshua Bramblett continue to evade arrest for the burglary and grand theft that occurred on 02/09/2020 on NW Cooper Road.
On 02/13/2020 at approximately 0719 hrs., a Deputy was dispatched to 21488 NW Janney Road in reference to Chevy Nichols and Anna Nichols. Dispatch received information that Chevy and Anna Nichols were on the aforementioned residential property but subsequently fled after contact was made by the homeowner. Calhoun, Jackson, and Liberty CI K9 units responded to the area and were able to deploy tracking dogs in an attempt to apprehend Chevy and Anna. As the K9 teams tracked east across NW Whitewater Grade Road, a perimeter was established. The K9 teams tracked Chevy and Anna to the area of Ten Mile Creek Bridge at SR 71, at which time Lt. Randy McCroan was dispatched to the area to provide ariel support. Lt. McCroan was unable to locate the suspects due to the heavy foliage, downed trees, and debris.
A short time after Lt. McCroan left the area, Anna and Chevy walked out of the woods on the south side of Ten Mile Creek Bridge at which time Anna was taken into custody by the Jackson CI K9 team. Chevy Nichols fled back into the woods at which time Jackson CI K9 deployed tracking dogs. Chevy was tracked to a shed on Gray Road where he was discovered hiding under a bed at which time he was taken into custody. This was the second day in a row that Chevy and Anna Nichols have fled from Calhoun County Deputies as well as Department of Corrections K9 teams.
Chevy Nichols was charged with Burglary of a Dwelling, and 2 counts of Grand Theft over 10,000
Michael Anderson was charged with Burglary of a Dwelling, and 2 counts of Grand Theft over 10,000
Stephen Nichols was charged with Accessory after the fact to Burglary of a Dwelling, and 2 counts of Grand Theft over 10,000
Anna Nichols was charged with Accessory after the fact to Burglary of a Dwelling, and 2 counts of Grand Theft over 10,000
Joshua Bramblett was charged with Accessory after the fact to Burglary of a Dwelling, and 2 counts of Grand Theft over 10,000
